Kate Forbes: Deposit return scheme will cause ‘economic carnage’ for businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Kate Forbes: Deposit return scheme will cause ‘economic carnage’ for businesses

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 2.30pm Updated: February 27 2023, 5.14pm
Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes during a visit to the Cairngorm Brewery in Aviemore, part of her Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency (Jane Barlow/PA).
Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes during a visit to the Cairngorm Brewery in Aviemore, part of her Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency (Jane Barlow/PA).

Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) will cause “economic carnage” for businesses, SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has said.

The Finance Secretary backed calls to pause the scheme to allow businesses some “breathing space” to recover from the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes as UK Hospitality Scotland urged candidates to put the “flawed” scheme on the back burner amid concern over its impact on trading.

The scheme, set to begin in August, involves shoppers paying an extra 20p when purchasing drinks in a can or bottle, with the deposit returned when they bring back the empty container for recycling.

Scottish independence referendum
Circular economy minister Lorna Slater has suggested an exemption for small businesses is being considered (Jane Barlow/PA)

Businesses have until midnight on Tuesday to sign up for the controversial scheme and industry figures warned it could impose potentially fatal business costs.

Speaking as she launched her official leadership campaign at the Cairngorm Brewery in Aviemore in the Highlands, Ms Forbes said the scheme was “well intentioned”, but significant concerns had emerged about its execution.

She told journalists: “Its execution is leaving businesses like (the Cairngorm Brewery) fearing for their future.

“It’s leaving businesses like this fearing the economic carnage it will cause if the timetable continues as planned right now.

“The idea of having a deposit return scheme is sound, but we cannot have a scheme that is well intentioned but fails to achieve its aims and causes economic carnage in the process.”

She added: “(Businesses) back the scheme, they want it to work. But right now, they do not have the information and the confidence in an overly complex scheme.”

In an appeal to party members as she takes on Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan for the top job, Ms Forbes told businesses to “trust my track record of delivering for them” in her capacity as Finance Secretary.

She added: “What businesses need is a bit of breathing space. They have gone through Covid, Brexit, the cost of living, their energy bills have gone up exponentially and the Government should be giving them a bit of space rather than putting additional complex bureaucratic requirements on them.”

Circular economy minister and Green MSP, Lorna Slater, said at the weekend that small drinks producers may be given a one-year exemption from the planned scheme.

UK environment minister Lord Benyon warned the scheme could result in “booze cruises” to England and argued for a UK-wide approach.

UKHospitality Scotland executive director Leon Thompson said: “The flawed model, complexity and burdens of the scheme will put unnecessary pressure on both businesses and consumers, who are all struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“These cast-iron facts, alongside concerns around how it could impact trading with the rest of the UK, necessitate an immediate halt to the scheme’s introduction and I am calling on all leadership candidates to commit to pausing and then ordering a full review of this now discredited scheme.

“With all nations in the UK planning to introduce a deposit return scheme, we need to see a UK-wide scheme that works for businesses and consumers, as well as all our sustainability and net-zero goals.

“Hospitality businesses are not against a scheme, but they want one that takes account of the excellent rates of recycling across our sector and targets resources where DRS can make a difference to littering and sustainability targets.

“The current iteration does none of that which is why a full review is now essential.”

Mr Yousaf said he would go ahead with a similar exemption to the one being considered by Ms Slater if he becomes first minister, while Ms Regan has said she would delay the scheme, saying it needs to be “returned and recycled”.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has hinted the UK Government might not agree to a UK Internal Market Act exemption for the scheme; however, the UK Government said that following any decision it would be up to the Scottish Government whether they proceed with the scheme or not.

A UK Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Secretary has urged the Scottish Government to pause its scheme and work with the UK Government on a solution that works for both Scotland and the whole of the UK.

“That would be the best way to maximise environmental benefits, minimise disruption to the drinks industry and ensure choice for consumers.”

The Scottish Conservatives have demanded an emergency ministerial statement on Tuesday.

Tory MSP Maurice Golden said: “It should never have got to the stage where, on the eve of the deadline, key questions about the scheme remain unanswered – such as, will there be a grace period for small producers and, if so, what is a small producer.

“But, astonishingly, that’s where we are.

“This could be cataclysmic for the firms affected. It’s no exaggeration to say there are 24 hours to save Scottish businesses. That is why we must have an emergency ministerial statement tomorrow – to lift the cloud of uncertainty and fear hanging over them.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scotland’s deposit return scheme goes live on August 16 this year and will make producers responsible for recycling the bottles and cans they put on the market.

“Similar schemes are common in other European countries and have been shown to be very effective in improving recycling rates and tackling littering.

“The regulations that established Scotland’s deposit return scheme were based on these schemes and passed with cross-party support in 2020.

“Any producers with concerns about meeting their obligations should get in contact with the relevant organisations.

“We have always said we will take a pragmatic approach to implementation, to ensure that as many businesses as possible can be part of Scotland’s deposit return scheme and can continue to sell in Scotland after August 16.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
4
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
The Courier/Evening Telegraph,Dundee news, Sheanne Mulholland story,CR0040546, Grove Academy school teachers on strike outside the school, wednesday 11th january..Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue
3
Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes during a visit to the Cairngorm Brewery in Aviemore, part of her Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency (Jane Barlow/PA).
Monday court round-up — 'Shining' menace and dog lead attack
The Hackle Rally-winning 1976 Ford Escort shared by Colin McRae and Robert Reid. Image: Silverstone Auctions
Fast Fords: Colin McRae's rally Escort outshone at auction by £590,000 Sierra
Frustrated Dundee players at full-time against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them…
A defibrillator was used on the referee after he collapsed at a game in Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View/Scott Baxter
Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented