Kate Forbes: Deposit return scheme will cause ‘economic carnage’ for businesses

Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) will cause “economic carnage” for businesses, SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has said.

The Finance Secretary backed calls to pause the scheme to allow businesses some “breathing space” to recover from the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes as UK Hospitality Scotland urged candidates to put the “flawed” scheme on the back burner amid concern over its impact on trading.

The scheme, set to begin in August, involves shoppers paying an extra 20p when purchasing drinks in a can or bottle, with the deposit returned when they bring back the empty container for recycling.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater has suggested an exemption for small businesses is being considered (Jane Barlow/PA)

Businesses have until midnight on Tuesday to sign up for the controversial scheme and industry figures warned it could impose potentially fatal business costs.

Speaking as she launched her official leadership campaign at the Cairngorm Brewery in Aviemore in the Highlands, Ms Forbes said the scheme was “well intentioned”, but significant concerns had emerged about its execution.

She told journalists: “Its execution is leaving businesses like (the Cairngorm Brewery) fearing for their future.

“It’s leaving businesses like this fearing the economic carnage it will cause if the timetable continues as planned right now.

“The idea of having a deposit return scheme is sound, but we cannot have a scheme that is well intentioned but fails to achieve its aims and causes economic carnage in the process.”

She added: “(Businesses) back the scheme, they want it to work. But right now, they do not have the information and the confidence in an overly complex scheme.”

In an appeal to party members as she takes on Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan for the top job, Ms Forbes told businesses to “trust my track record of delivering for them” in her capacity as Finance Secretary.

She added: “What businesses need is a bit of breathing space. They have gone through Covid, Brexit, the cost of living, their energy bills have gone up exponentially and the Government should be giving them a bit of space rather than putting additional complex bureaucratic requirements on them.”

Circular economy minister and Green MSP, Lorna Slater, said at the weekend that small drinks producers may be given a one-year exemption from the planned scheme.

UK environment minister Lord Benyon warned the scheme could result in “booze cruises” to England and argued for a UK-wide approach.

UKHospitality Scotland executive director Leon Thompson said: “The flawed model, complexity and burdens of the scheme will put unnecessary pressure on both businesses and consumers, who are all struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“These cast-iron facts, alongside concerns around how it could impact trading with the rest of the UK, necessitate an immediate halt to the scheme’s introduction and I am calling on all leadership candidates to commit to pausing and then ordering a full review of this now discredited scheme.

“With all nations in the UK planning to introduce a deposit return scheme, we need to see a UK-wide scheme that works for businesses and consumers, as well as all our sustainability and net-zero goals.

“Hospitality businesses are not against a scheme, but they want one that takes account of the excellent rates of recycling across our sector and targets resources where DRS can make a difference to littering and sustainability targets.

“The current iteration does none of that which is why a full review is now essential.”

Mr Yousaf said he would go ahead with a similar exemption to the one being considered by Ms Slater if he becomes first minister, while Ms Regan has said she would delay the scheme, saying it needs to be “returned and recycled”.

Recycling is a moral imperative. As currently designed, the Deposit Return Scheme is not ready to go live in August. It has major issues for small businesses with many fearing they will be forced out of business. It needs to be returned + recycled so that it works for everyone pic.twitter.com/lSjydCECAF — Ash Regan MSP (@AshReganSNP) February 27, 2023

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has hinted the UK Government might not agree to a UK Internal Market Act exemption for the scheme; however, the UK Government said that following any decision it would be up to the Scottish Government whether they proceed with the scheme or not.

A UK Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Secretary has urged the Scottish Government to pause its scheme and work with the UK Government on a solution that works for both Scotland and the whole of the UK.

“That would be the best way to maximise environmental benefits, minimise disruption to the drinks industry and ensure choice for consumers.”

The Scottish Conservatives have demanded an emergency ministerial statement on Tuesday.

Tory MSP Maurice Golden said: “It should never have got to the stage where, on the eve of the deadline, key questions about the scheme remain unanswered – such as, will there be a grace period for small producers and, if so, what is a small producer.

“But, astonishingly, that’s where we are.

“This could be cataclysmic for the firms affected. It’s no exaggeration to say there are 24 hours to save Scottish businesses. That is why we must have an emergency ministerial statement tomorrow – to lift the cloud of uncertainty and fear hanging over them.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scotland’s deposit return scheme goes live on August 16 this year and will make producers responsible for recycling the bottles and cans they put on the market.

“Similar schemes are common in other European countries and have been shown to be very effective in improving recycling rates and tackling littering.

“The regulations that established Scotland’s deposit return scheme were based on these schemes and passed with cross-party support in 2020.

“Any producers with concerns about meeting their obligations should get in contact with the relevant organisations.

“We have always said we will take a pragmatic approach to implementation, to ensure that as many businesses as possible can be part of Scotland’s deposit return scheme and can continue to sell in Scotland after August 16.”