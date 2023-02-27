Ursula von der Leyen and ‘dear Rishi’ unveil a new relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ursula von der Leyen and ‘dear Rishi’ unveil a new relationship

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 5.06pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (PA)

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement to rewrite Northern Ireland’s Brexit arrangements opened a “new chapter” in relations between the UK and the EU.

Speaking alongside RIshi Sunak in Windsor’s Guildhall – a wedding venue for both actual and showbiz royalty –  the commission president was clear that she had been able to form a more productive relationship with the Prime Minister than his predecessors in No 10.

The Windsor Framework will significantly reduce the burdens faced by people in Northern Ireland seeking goods and medicines on the same basis as counterparts in the rest of the UK.

In doing so, it rewrites the Northern Ireland Protocol which was signed, but subsequently disowned, by Boris Johnson

The warmth in the relationship between Ms von der Leyen and the man she called “dear Rishi” was in marked contrast to the strains which became apparent when Mr Johnson and his chief negotiator Lord Frost set about trying to rewrite the protocol.

In the building which saw the weddings of the King and his Queen Consort and Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Ms von der Leyen set out why she and Mr Sunak were able to “deliver on an important commitment” to each other.

Explaining how Mr Sunak had succeeded where his predecessors had failed, she said there had been “a lot of goodwill”.

In the context of shared problems – Ukraine and the fight against climate change – she said the pair realised the need to resolve the dispute between the UK and EU so they could stand “shoulder to shoulder”.

She said: “We want the best solution for the people of Northern Ireland in the situation that we have right now.

“So there was a very constructive attitude from the very beginning to solve problems to find solutions, practical solutions for everyday life, for people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“That’s what we’ve done. We’ve jointly developed the solutions. It needed a lot of goodwill and knowledge and we have jointly agreed on that now.”

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Mr Sunak paid an “enormous personal tribute” to Ms von der Leyen for “her vision in recognising the possibility of a new way forward”.

Ms von der Leyen spoke under the watchful gaze of the portraits of dozens of former monarchs and was also granted an audience with the King as part of her visit to the UK – something which critics said risked politicising the royal family.

Audience at Windsor Castle
The King receives European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during an audience at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

Despite the positive atmosphere of the joint press conference, there were still signs that old problems in the UK-EU relationship could resurface.

European Union laws will continue to apply in relation to the single market – although a Stormont brake will allow Northern Ireland’s politicians to raise concerns.

Ms von der Leyen said Brussels would also be consulted on UK laws which could impact on the EU’s single market.

And the European Court of Justice will remain “the sole and ultimate arbiter of EU law” and single market issues.

But Ms von der Leyen hoped that through a process of consultation and dialogue, the use of emergency measures such as the Stormont brake could be avoided.

