Lord Paddick ‘devastated’ after sudden death of husband at their home in Oslo

Liberal Democrat peer and former senior police officer Lord Paddick said he is “devastated” after the sudden death of his “beautiful, loving husband” at their home in Oslo.

Lord Paddick, who appeared in the 2008 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, said Petter Belsvik “was found peacefully alone” and it was not “immediately apparent” what had caused his death.

My beautiful, loving husband, Petter Belsvik, has died suddenly at our home in Oslo. He was found peacefully alone, with no cause of death immediately apparent. It will take some time to establish what happened. We were devoted to each other & I am devastated. — Brian Paddick 🇬🇧🇳🇴🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@brianpaddick) February 27, 2023

Brian Paddick with Petter Belsvik after they arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on a flight from Australia following his time on I’m a Celebrity in 2008 (PA)

Lord Paddick, a former deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police who twice stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate to become London Mayor, received hundreds of messages of condolence – including an offer of support from the British ambassador to Norway, Richard Wood.