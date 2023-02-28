Covid inquiry ‘must investigate structural racism as a key issue in all modules’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid inquiry ‘must investigate structural racism as a key issue in all modules’

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 7.16am
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

The inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK must investigate structural racism as a key issue, a campaign group representing bereaved families has said.

The Covid Bereaved Families for Justice organisation called for an expert witness in the field of structural racism to be instructed as part of the inquiry set up to shed light on the UK’s preparedness in the lead-up to the pandemic.

A letter to Baroness Hallett, the retired judge leading the inquiry, said there is concern that structural racism will not be explicitly considered.

It said: “Covid-19 is not just a health crisis; it’s also a social and economic crisis. The ability to cope, to protect and to shield oneself from the virus varies vastly for people from different ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds.”

Covid-19 Inquiry of chair Baroness Heather Hallett has been sent a letter from the Covid bereaved campaign group (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Baroness Heather Hallett (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Signatories to the letter include the Black Equity Organisation, Caribbean and African Health Network, the Race Equality Foundation, the Runneymede Trust and the Windrush National Organisation.

The letter also calls for a “rethink” of the inquiry’s listening exercise, saying signatories were “disheartened” to learn that it has been “outsourced to PR companies with close ties to Government as part of an entirely separate process to the inquiry itself”.

Earlier this month a lawyer representing bereaved families told the chairwoman during a preliminary hearing that there was “considerable unease” among those who lost loved ones about PR firms who previously worked for the UK Government being hired.

Covid Bereaved Families for Justice said in its letter on Tuesday that “any inquiry must place the voices of those worst affected at its core; we expect the Covid-19 Inquiry to set up accessible consultations directly with minority ethnic communities and their representatives, to listen and then act upon their experiences”.

The signatories also called for an assurance that migrants’ rights groups and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller (GRT) communities are represented as core participants in the inquiry, giving them specific rights.

The groups behind the letter insisted structural racism must be investigated as a key issue in every module of the inquiry.

Three modules announced so far are resilience and preparedness (module one), Core UK decision-making and political governance (module two) and the impact of Covid-19 on healthcare systems in the four nations of the UK (module three).

The first preliminary hearing for module three is being held on Tuesday.

Jean Adamson, spokesperson for the campaign group, said: “If the Covid Inquiry is serious about understanding what went wrong during the pandemic and learning lessons to protect lives in the future, then understanding why the death toll was significantly higher amongst the black and minority ethnic community and listening to the bereaved has to be a priority.

“Sadly, the inquiry is running scared of doing either of those.

“The announcement that structural racism won’t be looked at during the module on ‘pandemic preparation’ is extremely worrying. As is the inquiry’s shocking decision to outsource listening to bereaved families to third parties who have an obvious conflict of interest, such as 23Red who worked with the Cabinet Office throughout the pandemic.

“After losing my dad to Covid-19, I put my heart and soul into campaigning for the Covid Inquiry, in the hope that it would prevent other families from going through the pain that mine have.

“If the inquiry is going to have a meaningful impact, it needs to listen to families like mine and learn from what happened to us, even if it finds that uncomfortable.”

