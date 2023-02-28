Challenging adult social care decisions confusing and stressful, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Challenging adult social care decisions confusing and stressful, says watchdog

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 7.28am
Challenging decisions in adult social care is complicated and stressful, an inquiry found (Alamy/PA)
Challenging decisions in adult social care is complicated and stressful, an inquiry found (Alamy/PA)

The system for challenging decisions about social care can be confusing, lengthy, complicated and stressful, an inquiry has found.

Many people – often those who are already vulnerable – can feel ignored when trying to challenge decisions, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said.

The watchdog launched an investigation in July 2021 after organisations supporting older and disabled people raised concerns that they face barriers to complaining about or challenging decisions regarding their care.

It considered the procedures in place among local authorities across England and Wales as well as gathering insight from social care professionals.

The EHRC found that some social care users and carers are reluctant to challenge decisions because they are afraid of possible negative repercussions including losing their existing care.

Many also felt complaining was pointless due to previous experience of concerns being ignored and key points not being considered, while advocacy providers, lawyers, charities and voluntary organisations pointed out that individuals often depend on local authority staff for support and want to stay on good terms with them.

The report found issues with signposting people to advice or support that is independent of the local authority to seek information on making a complaint – with only 42% of local authorities in England and Wales saying they do this in every case.

In the findings, published on Tuesday, the EHRC said: “We found that the system for challenging decisions is confusing and subject to long delays. Local authority complaints processes are often complicated and stressful.

“People may not be given important information about how to challenge decisions. Some fear that, if they challenge a decision, they may lose their care. Too many people do not seek help or feel ignored, often when they are already vulnerable.”

The watchdog noted that there is poor collection and analysis of equality data, meaning councils are missing information which could help them understand how well they meet the social care needs of different groups, so services can be improved.

The EHRC said many local authorities agreed that they need to improve their collection and analysis of data about those who do and do not challenge adult social care decisions.

The commission also said legal support can help with complaints but the system is failing those who need it, as access to such support can be increasingly difficult because if people do not qualify for legal aid “the cost of initiating a judicial review is often prohibitive”.

The watchdog considered responses from 153 local authorities – 133 in England and 20 in Wales – in-depth interviews with 12 councils, 332 adult social care users, their representatives and carers, and interviews and focus group discussions with social care professionals, advocacy providers and older and disabled people’s organisations.

It made a series of recommendations including a call for the Government to make the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) the statutory complaints standards authority for adult social care in England, and for it to get new powers to initiate investigations into areas of concern without the need for individual complaints.

It also said the Government should bring advocacy for adult social care complaints in England in line with the existing statutory entitlement for the health sector and that the Welsh Government should ensure a similar entitlement through the Citizen Voice Body for Health and Social Care.

EHRC chief executive Marcial Boo said the social care system in England and Wales is “struggling, with people’s needs being balanced against tight budgets”.

He added: “While local authorities are facing huge pressures, they must protect people’s rights when making decisions about their care. Effective ways for people to challenge those decisions are crucial to ensuring that good decisions are made and people’s needs are met.”

He said people “should not be left in the dark about how to challenge decisions that affect their wellbeing, dignity and independence so fundamentally”.

He added: “Our findings demonstrate that improvements must be made to the accessibility of information, the clarity of the complaints process and the availability of support.

“The need for reform and additional funding for local authorities to deliver social care is widely acknowledged. Our inquiry sets out a number of steps that should be taken now to uphold equality and human rights standards when people challenge decisions about their care.”

Louise Ansari, national director at Healthwatch England, said the inquiry report had highlighted that people’s rights are not being met, and that barriers for the public include inaccessible information, a lack of advocacy support, and confusion about where and how to give feedback about their experiences.

She added its recommendations must be supported, funded and implemented “so we can address care inequalities and move towards a future system that is built on personalisation, understanding, and respect”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Perth recycling centre fire
Man dies after Perth recycling centre ‘explosion’
2
Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
3
Ryan and Leslie Amos leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss damaged Fife cars worth around £200k in post-pub chaos
4
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
6
A candid Liam Smith says it's time to do United's talking on the pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee United risk ‘sleepwalking’ to relegation as fan fury is ‘echoed in dressing room’
7
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
8
David Aird and Lee Brown have been jailed. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair jailed for robbery with meat cleaver and spanner
9
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Work has begun on a new railway line in Leven, Fife Picture shows; Work beginning on the new Leven railway line. Leven, Fife. Supplied by Network Rail Date; 27/02/2023
Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues
10
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl

More from The Courier

Keith Woodburn has been missing for more than 30 years. Image: Cumbria Police
Dundee 'sighting' of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to the Hamilton clash. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell set for Hamilton '12-pointer' as he cites impact of Arbroath's January signings
Graham Taylor.
Perthshire man caught with child abuse films claimed police search was botched
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and…
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of care home into the hands of serial…
Comrie sheep farmer Tom Paterson.
Obituary: Tom Paterson of Comrie, renowned Blackface Sheep expert
Perthshire founder of EarSass scooped the Fashion Jewellery Award of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Association Awards.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who founded 'sassy' earring business - scoops prestigious award
Tatiana Apostol as Lady Kate in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club.
St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year…
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: The latest information for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
12
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling

Editor's Picks

Most Commented