Report warns of ‘severe shortfall’ in independent living homes for elderly

There is a “severe shortfall” in independent living accommodation for elderly people in Scotland, according to a new report.

Research has found there are only 3,782 dwellings of this type across Scotland, 10% of which are private sector housing stock.

The study, published in the journal Property Management, said other countries like the US and New Zealand have far higher levels of housing-with-care provision.

It noted the proportion of the population of Scotland which is of pensionable age is predicted to grow over the coming years.

Andrew Fyfe, of Sovereign Property Partnership and one of the report’s authors, said: “The adequate supply of housing is one of the main pillars of the welfare state, but over time successive governments’ enthusiasm to intervene in the housing market has shifted, resulting in the majority of new housing being supplied by the private sector and housing policy predominantly relying on the market to respond to demand.

“As there is an overall shortage of housing in Scotland, developers often see better profit margins in mainstream family housing and first-time buyer flats, discouraging senior housing opportunities which require a different set of skills and expertise.

“Demand levels for senior housing are well established and understood, but there is a severe shortfall in the type of housing which offers older people a chance to live independently until such time as they need additional care.

“Without increased supply of the right type of housing, welfare deficits will occur.”

Professor Norman Hutchison, of Aberdeen University’s business school, said: “Given the projections about the aging population, combined with the considerable cost and time required to make necessary adaptations to the current housing stock, housing-with-care is the obvious solution to plug the gap.

“For good reason the Scottish Government is focused on housing affordability, but there needs to be a twin-track approach with focus on both affordability and the correct mix of housing type.

“The state needs to intervene across planning, property law and social care integration and embed housing-with-care into local and national policy to address this problem, and do so with some degree of urgency.”