Almost 773,000 patients on NHS waiting list, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Almost 773,000 patients on NHS waiting list, figures show

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 12.57pm
Figures show more than 770,000 people across Scotland are waiting for either an NHS appointment, treatment in hospital or diagnostic test (PA)
Figures show more than 770,000 people across Scotland are waiting for either an NHS appointment, treatment in hospital or diagnostic test (PA)

More than three quarters of a million Scots are on a waiting list for an NHS appointment, treatment or key diagnostic test.

As of December 31 last year, 772,887 people were waiting either for an outpatient appointment, inpatient or day case treatment in hospital, or for tests.

The figure is down 0.4% from the 776,341 people on waiting lists at the end of September 2022.

Scottish Conservatives said the NHS backlog under Health Secretary Humza Yousaf – who is now running to be the next SNP leader and Scottish first minister – is “truly terrifying”.

  • 480,639 were waiting for an outpatient appointment
  • 144,045 were waiting to be admitted to hospital for either inpatient or day case treatment
  • 148,203 were waiting for key diagnostic tests

Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “No meaningful progress is being made in reducing Scotland’s enormous waiting lists.”

He branded the number of people waiting “utterly shameful”, and added: “We know that continued delays to starting treatment only leads to further suffering for patients – and, in the worst case scenarios, unnecessary deaths.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie was also critical of the Health Secretary, saying: “Mr Yousaf’s disastrous stewardship of our NHS has made him the worst Health Secretary since devolution.”

She highlighted an “increase in both outpatient and inpatient wait times” amongst the issues facing the NHS, and said Mr Yousaf had “shown absolutely no ability to solve these problems”.

Humza Yousaf
Labour said SNP leadership hopeful Humza Yousaf is the ‘worst Health Secretary since devolution’ (PA)

The comments came as new figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed the number of Scots waiting for either inpatient or day treatment in hospital was up by almost a quarter (22%) compared to December 2021 – and was 87% higher than the average quarterly total of 2019, prior to the Covid pandemic.

At the end of last year, there were 144,045 patients waiting to be taken into hospital for treatment – including 6,856 people who had been waiting more than two years.

The majority of those who are on an NHS list are waiting for an outpatient appointment, with this total rising by 1% over the last three months of 2022 to 480,639.

Here, PHS noted there “has been an upward trend in the number of patients waiting since Covid-19 began to impact on planned care in March 2020” – with the latest figure meaning 225,350 more people are waiting for appointments than there were at the end of March 2020.

Separate figures show 148,203 patients were waiting for one of eight key diagnostic tests as of December 31, 2022 – with this total down 7% from the end of September.

This is the first fall in the waiting list size since December 2020 – but PHS stressed the total is now 69% larger than it was at the end of 2019.

The figures also show just 45.8% of patients were able to have tests within the six-week target set by the Scottish Government.

Cancer Research UK said about 4,600 (3.1%) patients waiting for a test had been waiting over a year – with most of this group waiting for an endoscopy, which uses a camera to look inside the body.

The charity’s Andy Glyde said: “People in Scotland are still waiting too long for a test to determine whether they have cancer.

“Some people have been waiting over a year for certain tests, mainly endoscopies. This is unacceptable and needs to be addressed urgently as early diagnosis followed by swift access to treatment provides patients with the best chance of survival.

“The Scottish Government’s target that no-one should wait more than six weeks for a diagnostic test has not been met since 2010 – well before the pandemic hit.

“NHS staff are working incredibly hard, but years of chronic workforce shortages and a lack of specialist equipment means patients are not receiving the care and treatment they need.”

Mr Yousaf said: “Despite ongoing significant pressures, it is heartening to see continued progress being made in NHS waiting times since the introduction of targets to reduce long waits in July 2022.

“The number of people being seen as inpatients/day case and outpatient is the highest since the start of the pandemic, with most outpatient specialties having fewer than 10 patients waiting over 78 weeks to be seen.

“There has also been a decrease for the first time in two years of the number of patients waiting for one of the eight key diagnostics tests.

“We know that challenges remain and some people continue to wait too long for treatment, but we are determined to continue to work with NHS boards to provide support to drive improvements across our health service.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Perth recycling centre fire
Man dies after Perth recycling centre explosion
2
Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
3
Ryan and Leslie Amos leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss damaged Fife cars worth around £200k in post-pub chaos
4
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
6
A candid Liam Smith says it's time to do United's talking on the pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee United risk ‘sleepwalking’ to relegation as fan fury is ‘echoed in dressing room’
7
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
8
David Aird and Lee Brown have been jailed. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair jailed for robbery with meat cleaver and spanner
9
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Work has begun on a new railway line in Leven, Fife Picture shows; Work beginning on the new Leven railway line. Leven, Fife. Supplied by Network Rail Date; 27/02/2023
Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues
10
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl

More from The Courier

Iain Ferguson pitch side at Dundee North End. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee United legend Iain Ferguson returns to city in Q&A event
Keith Woodburn has been missing for more than 30 years. Image: Cumbria Police
Dundee 'sighting' of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to the Hamilton clash. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell set for Hamilton '12-pointer' as he cites impact of Arbroath's January signings
Graham Taylor.
Perthshire man caught with child abuse films claimed police search was botched
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and…
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of care home into the hands of serial…
Comrie sheep farmer Tom Paterson.
Obituary: Tom Paterson of Comrie, renowned Blackface Sheep expert
Perthshire founder of EarSass scooped the Fashion Jewellery Award of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Association Awards.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who founded 'sassy' earring business - scoops prestigious award
Tatiana Apostol as Lady Kate in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club.
St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year…
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: The latest information for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
12

Editor's Picks

Most Commented