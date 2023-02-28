Give fans greater say in Wembley Champions League final after Paris chaos – MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Give fans greater say in Wembley Champions League final after Paris chaos – MPs

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 1.12pm
Liverpool fans stuck outside the Stade de France show their match tickets ahead of last season’s Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool fans stuck outside the Stade de France show their match tickets ahead of last season’s Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)

Fans should have a greater say over the 2024 Champions League final at Wembley to avoid a repeat of the Paris chaos, according to MPs.

Sports minister Stuart Andrew pledged to examine what input supporters could have for the showpiece event when it takes place in London on June 1 next year given the failures which affected Liverpool supporters at the 2021/22 final.

A highly-critical independent report concluded Uefa, European football’s governing body, bore “primary responsibility” for what almost led to a “mass fatality catastrophe” at the Paris final last May.

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France
Fans waiting outside the gates to enter the stadium in May last year (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool fans found themselves penned against stadium perimeter fences ahead of the match against Real Madrid due to the organisational failings, and were then tear-gassed by French police.

Several fans who attended the Stade de France were survivors, or relatives of victims, of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in which 97 people were killed.

Labour MP Ian Byrne, a survivor of the 1989 tragedy and who attended the Paris final, told Mr Andrew: “Can I impress the importance that whoever ends up in that final – and hopefully it’s Liverpool – can they make sure that the fans have got a voice around the shape of what that final will look like, proper engagement because they’re the ones that go to matches, they’re the ones that have got the experience.

“They don’t get listened to enough. We didn’t get listened to in Paris … lots of times our voices aren’t heard.

“So it’s really important that we get a commitment from the Government to ensure that whoever is in that final, those supporters will be sat down at the organisational table and listened to.”

Mr Andrew replied: “I’m not aware of whether that happens or not but I will absolutely make that personal commitment to ensure that we look into that because he’s absolutely right that we should be ensuring the voices of fans are listened to, so I’ll take that forward.”

Mr Andrew earlier said Liverpool fans were subjected to “appalling mismanagement” in Paris and commended them for their behaviour.

He also said Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will meet French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera “in the coming weeks” to discuss the French government’s response to the independent review.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch – Museum of Science and Industry
Sports minister Stuart Andrew (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mr Andrew told MPs: “It is vital that lessons are learnt from this near-disaster and action is taken to prevent it from happening again.

“Uefa has recognised that they made a series of mistakes in their handling of the event and have apologised to fans who attended.

“In consultation with the FA, my department is in touch with Uefa to understand how they intend to respond to the review and press for timely action in responding to the specific recommendations which have been set out in the report.

“I welcome Uefa’s commitment to implement those recommendations, their engagement with fans’ groups last week and the further apology offered by their general secretary.

“It’s vital Uefa continues this dialogue with supporter organisations and that an action plan is published as quickly as possible.”

Uefa has already issued an apology to Liverpool fans after it initially blamed them for creating the chaos by arriving late, and in some cases with counterfeit tickets.

The independent report said those initial accusations were “manifestly inaccurate”.

Mr Byrne said Liverpool fans had refused to be beaten by “lies and smears” which were “straight from the Hillsborough playbook”.

He added: “We need the FA (Football Association) to provide leadership and show courage to ensure that our demands regarding Paris are met in the halls of Uefa.”

Mr Byrne urged the UK Government to “keep the political pressure” on French president Emmanuel Macron and Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin to “ensure a full apology is made and the recommendations of the report are met”.

DUP MP Jim Shannon (Strangford) said Uefa should not be excused from “making amends” to Liverpool fans, adding: “A mea culpa, simple apology, will not be acceptable to any of the fans, (Mr Byrne) or myself.”

Labour MP Sir George Howarth (Knowsley) said: “Uefa and the French authorities now need to be held accountable for their failures to properly manage that event and for all of the risks that ensued from that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Perth recycling centre fire
Man dies after Perth recycling centre explosion
2
Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
3
Ryan and Leslie Amos leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss damaged Fife cars worth around £200k in post-pub chaos
4
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
6
A candid Liam Smith says it's time to do United's talking on the pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee United risk ‘sleepwalking’ to relegation as fan fury is ‘echoed in dressing room’
7
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
8
David Aird and Lee Brown have been jailed. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair jailed for robbery with meat cleaver and spanner
9
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Work has begun on a new railway line in Leven, Fife Picture shows; Work beginning on the new Leven railway line. Leven, Fife. Supplied by Network Rail Date; 27/02/2023
Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues
10
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl

More from The Courier

Iain Ferguson pitch side at Dundee North End. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee United legend Iain Ferguson returns to city in Q&A event
Keith Woodburn has been missing for more than 30 years. Image: Cumbria Police
Dundee 'sighting' of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to the Hamilton clash. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell set for Hamilton '12-pointer' as he cites impact of Arbroath's January signings
Graham Taylor.
Perthshire man caught with child abuse films claimed police search was botched
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and…
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of care home into the hands of serial…
Comrie sheep farmer Tom Paterson.
Obituary: Tom Paterson of Comrie, renowned Blackface Sheep expert
Perthshire founder of EarSass scooped the Fashion Jewellery Award of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Association Awards.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who founded 'sassy' earring business - scoops prestigious award
Tatiana Apostol as Lady Kate in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club.
St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year…
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: The latest information for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
12

Editor's Picks

Most Commented