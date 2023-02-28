Shapps ‘sympathetic’ to calls to halt 20% energy bills hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Shapps ‘sympathetic’ to calls to halt 20% energy bills hike

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 2.08pm
Under current projections, energy prices are forecast to drop below the level of the EPG cap from July 2023 (PA)
Under current projections, energy prices are forecast to drop below the level of the EPG cap from July 2023 (PA)

Measures which could see households face a 20% hike in energy bills from April are being kept under review, Downing Street said.

Costs are set to see an increase when the energy price guarantee (EPG), the taxpayer-funded cap on bills, rises from £2,500 a year for the typical property to £3,000 in April.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said he was “very sympathetic” to calls to protect households from the increase while PM Rishi Sunak promised “we’re going to keep on supporting people”.

The Government’s EPG becomes less generous from the beginning of April and when the upcoming end of the £400 energy rebate scheme – paid in six instalments of £66 and £67 a month – is factored in, the energy cost for households will increase even more.

Brexit
Energy Secretary Grant Shapps (James Manning/PA)

But with energy prices falling faster than had been feared, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is under pressure to maintain the EPG at its current rate when he delivers his Budget on March 15 as the cost to the taxpayer would be lower than forecast.

Mr Shapps told The Times: “I completely recognise the argument over keeping that price guarantee in place, and the Chancellor and I are working very hard on it. I’m very sympathetic to making sure that we protect (people).

“We’re looking at this very, very carefully,”

On a visit to Northern Ireland, Mr Sunak was questioned about the support on offer.

“The Government is still continuing to cap energy bills,” he said.

“That’s what the energy price guarantee is, it means that whatever happens, the Government is going to step in and cap the maximum that anyone will pay. So that is a really big statement of support to everybody.

“And on top of that we’ve got extra support for the most vulnerable because it’s right that we always have them in our mind as well.”

He said that in the long term there would be more renewable generation to bring bills down and increase energy security but “we’re not going to let anyone get left behind between now and then”.

Asked about Mr Shapps’ comments on the EPG, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “All I would say on this is it’s something we are just keeping under review. I don’t think there’s a specific time we are working to.”

He added: “All I would emphasise is the amount of support we have already put in to support the public and businesses, paying around half of a typical household’s energy bill.

“By the end of June the energy price guarantee will have saved the typical household in Great Britain around £1,000 since it began.”

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) economic think tank said the cost of the EPG had been reduced as a result of falling energy prices.

“Over the financial year so far, central government has spent an estimated £6.8 billion less on subsidies (the bulk of which relate to energy subsidies for households and businesses) than forecast in November, and this number is likely to grow during the remainder of the lifetime of the energy support schemes,” the IFS said.

“Under the latest expectations for energy prices, we expect the household element of the energy price guarantee to cost £1.9 billion in 2023–24 (a saving of £10.9 billion compared with the November forecast).”

Under current projections, energy prices are forecast to drop below the level of the EPG cap from July 2023, eliminating spending on the scheme.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented