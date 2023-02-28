The Windsor Framework – how egg sandwiches and late nights fuelled the deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Windsor Framework – how egg sandwiches and late nights fuelled the deal

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 3.56pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands at Monday’s press conference in Windsor (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands at Monday’s press conference in Windsor (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Hours before Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen met on Monday, UK and EU officials were still making last-minute checks and adjustments to the final deal.

There was no single eureka moment as the two sides spent many late nights and long hours trying to find a deal, often fuelled by underwhelming egg sandwiches in Brussels. Instead, it was a long, hard slog towards a final arrangement that intensified after Mr Sunak entered Downing Street.

A more constructive tone since Prime Minister’s arrival in No 10 has been pointed to as one of the reasons behind the breakthrough, as publicly, Mr Sunak and his top Cabinet ministers sought to reset relations with the EU after the more turbulent tenures of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

But the negotiations to get to the Windsor Framework did not start from scratch. The proposal for a “green lane”, with significantly fewer checks, and a “red lane” for anything that could cross the border and enter the EU’s single market, had been around in a UK policy paper last summer.

Downing Street said that under the triumvirate of Mr Sunak, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, talks had moved towards a more “intensive” stage.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders in Northern Ireland, after securing his deal (Liam McBurney/PA)

“There have been ad hoc talks at specific points under different prime ministers,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

“Certainly under this Prime Minister we were moving to a more intensive phase of negotiations – that took place under this Prime Minister.”

It was the idea of a Stormont brake, a proposal that caught many observers by surprise when it was unveiled on Monday, that appeared to play a crucial role in ensuring talks reached a successful conclusion.

A UK proposal, it is not clear when it was first emerged as a serious part of the negotiations. But it ended up playing a key part for negotiators in ensuring that unionist concerns about a democratic deficit under the original deal were addressed.

Opinion poll graphic
(PA Graphics)

“Some elements like the green lane had been under discussion for some time, some such as the brake were new elements,” a Downing Street official said.

But even amid the positive mood music, talks were tricky and continued until nearly the final moment as teams sweated over pages and pages of legal text.

British officials worked in small teams, aided in some instances by experts from across Whitehall, as hopes grew that some kind of deal could be brokered.

Conditions were not always ideal, with negotiators struggling with the overabundance of egg in Brussels’ sandwiches and the lack of any convenient Pret a Manger.

A source close to the negotiations said: “These things are gradual discussions that continue into the small hours in windowless buildings, with dubious sandwiches with needless amounts of egg involved.”

Brexit
A view of EU flags outside The Berlaymont building, the Headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels (Aaron Chown/PA)

There had been speculation, denied by Downing Street, that Mr Sunak had been quietly sitting on a deal for the last few weeks as he attempted to win over the Democratic Unionists and Tory backbenchers before unveiling it publicly.

But on the day the deal was unveiled in Windsor, negotiators went to bed between 2am and 3am as work went down to the wire.

“On the day the deal was done some of us went to bed at two or three AM. People who have been saying this deal was done two weeks ago should speak to our spouses. It’s not been sitting there finished,” the source said.

Mr Sunak and European Commission President Ms von der Leyen went through the details of the deal when the pair met, although the final elements resolved by negotiators were understood to be largely technical.

Now it will be up to the DUP to decide whether the deal does enough to bring to an end the saga over protocol.

