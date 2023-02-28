Irish premier: It is reasonable for DUP to be given time to consider agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Irish premier: It is reasonable for DUP to be given time to consider agreement

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 4.00pm Updated: February 28 2023, 4.32pm
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said it is “reasonable” for the DUP to be given time to consider the agreement struck between the EU and the UK (PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said it is “reasonable” for the DUP to be given time to consider the agreement struck between the EU and the UK (PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said it is “reasonable” for the DUP to be given time to consider the agreement struck between the EU and the UK.

He was responding after Sinn Fein said there is now “no justification” for the DUP to continue its “reckless and damaging boycott of democracy”.

Since Northern Ireland’s elections last May, the DUP has refused to engage with the Stormont Assembly and Executive in protest over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

During Leaders’ Questions, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said it appears the “vital protections” provided by the protocol has been preserved in the Windsor Framework and they have reached “a turning point”.

Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald (PA)

“There is no justification for the DUP to keep the Executive down while workers, families and businesses struggle with an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis and as they suffer from chronic treatment waiting lists,” she said.

“The onus is now very much on the DUP to join with everyone else in making politics work.”

She said Sinn Fein will seek clarifications on certain aspects of the agreement, which the Taoiseach agreed to facilitate on behalf of all parties.

Ms McDonald added: “So there is now – Taoiseach, I’m sure you’ll agree – no logic for the DUP to continue its blockade. The negotiations are over, the deed has been struck.

“Yes, we need to pore over the fine detail of that. But, Taoiseach, I’m sure you will agree that we can do that work with a functioning Assembly and an Executive in place.

“There is now no room for further delay (or) prevarication.”

The Taoiseach said he has read the DUP’s statement issued on Monday night and heard an interview with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

“I think he’s asked for a little bit of time to consider the agreement, to pore over the text, to ask some questions,” he said.

“I think that is reasonable and I think we should allow a little bit of time and space for that to happen and for him to consult with his party. I think that is not unreasonable.

“Certainly, the European Union and British government are happy for that to happen.

“But I do think that we can see that there is strong cross-party support, not just in Northern Ireland but here and also in Britain for this.

“I do hope that allows us to proceed and to open a new chapter in relations and in particularly to allow the government to function again in Northern Ireland, which I agree is what the people of Northern Ireland voted for, and they want decisions to be made locally.”

Mr Varadkar said the Irish parliament will hear statements from TDs on the Windsor Framework next week.

“We just want to give people a bit of time to read and digest all the documentation, so we’re proposing to set aside government time next week,” he told the Dail chamber.

Mr Varadkar said briefings will also be offered to political parties on Tuesday or Wednesday, with foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin to brief the Brexit Stakeholder Forum, which includes political party representatives, industry stakeholders and key Government departments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented