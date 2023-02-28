Robertson used incorrect wind stat after being told it was wrong – Tories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Tories have called for External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson to resign after they claim he cited a figure on Scotland’s offshore wind output that has since been described as “inflated”.

The Scottish and UK governments repeatedly cited the figure, which falsely claimed Scotland had a quarter of Europe’s offshore wind potential, before officials alerted Scottish ministers last year that it was wrong.

In December, the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) wrote to ministers to say the figure was “inflated”.

Scottish Tory MSP Liam Kerr raised an urgent question in Holyrood (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

On Tuesday, Scottish Tory Liam Kerr said Mr Robertson had been made aware of the figure being inaccurate on September 28, but claimed he used it in a meeting with European delegates on October 4 and in newspaper columns on October 17 and 18.

Mr Kerr had previously been told by green skills minister Lorna Slater that ministers were made aware the figure had not been “properly sourced” on November 8.

Mr Robertson – who repeatedly refused to engage with the premise of the Tory MSP’s urgent question in Holyrood – said the statistic had been used by both the Scottish and UK governments, but had been “overtaken by developments”, adding: “That is why I am no longer using the statistic.”

He added that it was important not to “inadvertently create the impression that Scotland is not a nation with significant renewable resources” and reiterated a previous pledge to present an updated figure to parliament.

Mr Kerr – who accused the minister of “appalling disrespect for this parliament” – went on to accuse Mr Robertson and green minister Lorna Slater of “major breaches” of the ministerial code.

“When will the Cabinet Secretary and minister Lorna Slater be tendering their resignation in disgrace?” he asked.

Mr Robertson again said the figure was used by both governments and had been “overtaken by developments”.

Labour MSP Colin Smyth asked if the Cabinet Secretary would refer himself for investigation under the ministerial code – a question he did not address.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton described the figure as “always mince”.