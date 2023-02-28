Give DUP time and space with Brexit deal and don’t create ‘drama’, pleads Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Give DUP time and space with Brexit deal and don’t create ‘drama’, pleads Sunak

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 6.36pm Updated: February 28 2023, 9.46pm
Rishi Sunak (Liam McBurney/PA)
Rishi Sunak (Liam McBurney/PA)

Rishi Sunak has told Tory MPs to give the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) “time and space” to consider his Brexit deal as they were warned it is the best offer they will get.

The Prime Minister said he was “confident” they would back it as he urged colleagues not to create another “Westminster drama” after his new Windsor agreement for Northern Ireland was broadly welcomed.

But Conservatives were waiting with “bated breath” to see if the DUP will back the deal, which is hoped to restore powersharing to Stormont after a year-long absence.

Mr Sunak addressed Tory backbenchers at the 1922 Committee in the Commons on Tuesday evening after a visit to Northern Ireland in an attempt to shore up support.

He was understood to have told Conservative colleagues he had “spent a lot of time” with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, whose party walked out of Stormont in protest at Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

“And I would just say one thing to you all: we should give him and the DUP time and space,” Mr Sunak said as he acknowledged a “spectrum of views” within the unionist party.

“So let’s not pressure them for an instant answer,” Mr Sunak added. “Let’s also remember that the last thing the public want is another Westminster drama.”

The framework removes the protocol’s barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and hands a “veto” to politicians in Stormont on EU law – a set of concessions from Brussels that went further than many expected.

But it still includes what Mr Sunak argues is a “small and limited” role for the European Court of Justice.

It was being argued that any resistance to the deal will not result in changes to the framework as reopening an agreement which took months to negotiate is not seen as a workable solution.

With opposition parties offering support, there is little chance of it failing to receive support in Parliament when put to a vote, so the DUP will not be effectively handed a veto over the process.

Speaking to reporters after the 1922 meeting, Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker said: “I cannot see how we will get better than this… this is the deal.”

The arch-Brexiteer, who helped sink Theresa May’s premiership over her Brexit wranglings, added: “I’m really clear: there isn’t a different deal available, this is what’s been negotiated and it’s good.”

He said colleagues in the meeting were “clearly concerned” about whether the DUP will reenter powersharing after they walked out over issues including trade barriers imposed by the protocol.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn (Liam McBurney/PA)

But Mr Baker said he believes the DUP will ultimately back the Windsor pact.

“People are worried about the DUP but there’s an earnest sense of relief and support. I think we all believe he’s done it but now we just wait with bated breath to see if the DUP agrees,” he said.

“I recognise this is a very difficult time for the DUP, they’ve got hard choices to make but I believe in the end they will agree with me that this is a good deal for the union in all the circumstances.”

The European Research Group (ERG) of Tory Brexiteers heard from Sir Jeffrey at a meeting on Tuesday evening, when they appointed a so-called “star chamber” of lawyers to scrutinise the agreement.

ERG chairman Mark Francois said it will take “around a fortnight” for the “legal eagles” to carry out their audit.

He said the PM takes a “steady and sensible pace” when asked if he fears Mr Sunak holding a vote before the group’s legal analysis is published.

NI Executive Formation Bill
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is considering how his party will respond to the deal (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Lord Frost, who helped negotiate the protocol, disputed Mr Sunak’s claim that the Windsor pact means the UK has “now taken back control” because EU law “remains supreme”.

The Conservative peer conceded it contains improvements but argued it is only “slightly amended” so regulations from Brussels “bite less tightly”.

Writing in the Telegraph, he said: “That is worth having, but it isn’t taking back control. Indeed, it may entrench the protocol superstructure rather than weaken it.

“That doesn’t mean the deal shouldn’t go ahead. It will help. But it won’t remove the underlying tensions, even if the DUP does decide to go back into Stormont.”

On a visit to Lisburn’s Coca-Cola factory, Mr Sunak said his new deal will create “the world’s most exciting economic zone” – with access to EU and UK markets.

Downing Street partygate
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has yet to give his opinion on the deal (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Critics were swift to point out that the entire UK had full access to the EU’s single market before Brexit.

The Prime Minister will continue efforts to win over Tory Eurosceptics and Mr Johnson, who is yet to give a verdict on the new deal, which replaces the protocol he negotiated.

Mr Sunak indicated he had discussed the deal with his predecessor, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Of course I speak to the former prime minister.”

