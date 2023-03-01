Schools face further disruption as teachers in Midlands strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Schools face further disruption as teachers in Midlands strike over pay

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 12.02am Updated: March 1 2023, 11.23am
Teachers in the Midlands and eastern regions of England will strike on Wednesday in a long-running dispute over pay (PA)
Teachers in the Midlands and eastern regions of England will strike on Wednesday in a long-running dispute over pay (PA)

Teachers in the Midlands and eastern regions of England will strike on Wednesday in a long-running dispute over pay.

It is the second day of regional walkouts by the National Education Union (NEU) after teachers took strike action in the north of England on Monday.

The NEU has estimated that around 200,000 members across England and Wales will strike over three days of action this week, with the “majority of schools” expected to either restrict access to pupils or fully close.

Picket lines will be mounted outside schools in the East Midlands, West Midlands and eastern regions in England on Wednesday, and rallies are due to be held in Birmingham, Cambridge, Leicester and Nottingham.

Further strikes by teachers are planned across Wales, the south of England and London on Thursday.

Last week, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan invited the teaching unions to “formal talks on pay, conditions and reform” on the condition that this week’s walkouts were suspended.

Ms Keegan has called the union’s decision not to suspend the regional strikes “hugely disappointing”.

But Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the NEU, have accused the Government of “burying its head in the sand” as they claim underfunded pay increases have “pushed the profession to its limits”.

They said: “We reiterate once again that we are willing to enter negotiations at any time. Teachers want to be in the classroom, not the picket line.

“The Education Secretary needs to withdraw her unnecessary pre-conditions and get around the negotiating table.”

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “While it’s difficult to predict the exact impact of strikes in schools this week, there is likely to be significant localised disruption.

“School leaders will be considering what approach to take for those schools affected, based on their individual circumstances and risk assessments.”

He added: “It is very disappointing that the Government has not been more willing to act to prevent strikes by bringing something of substance to the table for discussion. For all the hours of talks we have conducted thus far, they have not offered any tangible move on pay, which is what is required.”

Industrial strike
Mary Bousted, centre, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, joins members at a rally in central Manchester on Tuesday (PA)

Further national strikes by NEU members in England and Wales are planned for March 15 and 16.

On February 1, the first day of walkouts by NEU members, the majority of state schools in England were forced to shut their doors to some pupils.

Some 44.7% of schools in England were open but with restricted attendance on February 1 and 9.3% were closed, Department for Education data suggested.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The impact of this week’s strikes will likely be similar to that of the national strike on February 1, when the majority of schools were partially open but there was still significant disruption.”

He added: “There is an overwhelming sense of frustration among school leaders that so little progress has been made in the last month in terms of resolving the industrial dispute.

“The lack of urgency from the Westminster Government compared to the administration in Wales is notable and dispiriting. It’s time to dial down the rhetoric and engage in serious negotiations.”

Schools across Scotland face more closures on Wednesday as members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) and NASUWT unions embark on their second day of national strike action this week in a row over pay.

It comes after EIS members took three days of “targeted” strike action in four areas represented by key politicians, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, last week, and it also follows national strike action involving several unions in January and late last year.

