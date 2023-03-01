Energy suppliers need to be ‘ready’ to pass on cuts to consumers – Shapps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy suppliers need to be ‘ready’ to pass on cuts to consumers – Shapps

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 12.04am
Energy suppliers “must be ready” to pass on cuts to wholesale energy prices to consumers, Grant Shapps is set to warn (PA)
Energy suppliers "must be ready" to pass on cuts to wholesale energy prices to consumers, Grant Shapps is set to warn (PA)

Energy suppliers “must be ready” to pass on cuts to wholesale energy prices to consumers, Grant Shapps is set to warn.

The Energy Secretary is expected to use a speech at Chatham House in London to put suppliers on notice as he sets out his aim of ensuring the UK has “amongst the cheapest wholesale electricity prices in Europe”.

It comes as Downing Street indicated measures that could see households face a 20% hike in energy bills from April are being kept under review, with the energy price guarantee cap set to rise from £2,500 a year for the typical property to £3,000 in April.

The creation of the new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero at the start of February came amid fresh commitments from the Government about a new drive towards greater energy independence amid the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

In his speech, Mr Shapps will link the need to achieve net zero to overall energy security, calling them “two sides of the same coin”.

He will stress the importance of “making the most of our position as a world leaders in renewables and nuclear technology”, pointing out that “homegrown sources” of energy will “shield households from the worst excesses of the volatile global fossil fuel markets”.

“Families have seen the impact on the pounds in their pockets of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s illegal march on Ukraine a year ago – and it has opened the world’s eyes to just how vulnerable we are to tyrants like him,” he will say.

“Working towards this overarching goal of cheaper wholesale electricity will mean we will be powering Britain from Britain, increasing our energy security and independence – the kind of independence that comes from having the four biggest wind farms off our shores.”

Mr Shapps, taking aim at Extinction Rebellion and other climate activists, will say: “Energy security and tackling climate change are ultimately two sides of the same coin.

“And it will be this – not the eco-extremists like Extinction Rebellion causing disruption and dismay – that will have people voting with their feet as they see the benefits of achieving net zero.”

The speech comes after Mr Shapps met with US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm for the first time this week.

