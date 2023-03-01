Livestock numbers must reduce to meet climate targets, experts warn MSPs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livestock numbers on Scottish farms must reduce in order to meet climate change targets, experts have told MSPs.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) – an independent body which advises governments – said this “uncomfortable” fact cannot be avoided in discussions around the future of agriculture, while promoting more diverse and productive farms.

In December, the CCC warned “urgent and strong action” is needed to reverse the trend of failure to meet the Scottish Government’s targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It said there is no clear delivery plan for the target of cutting emissions by 75% by 2030.

On Wednesday, Holyrood’s Rural Affairs and Islands Committee heard from CCC chairman Chris Stark and senior analyst Indra Thillainathan.

Mr Stark said farming currently accounts for around a fifth of Scotland’s emissions.

If Scotland does reach net-zero in 2045, farming will be the largest emitter, he said.

The CCC said land used for sheep farming could instead be used to capture carbon (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The committee earlier heard from representatives of farming groups, who said they are already at the minimum number of cows needed to keep the beef sector functioning.

Mr Stark told the committee: “We need to see a reduction but not the elimination of those kinds of livestock farming production processes and numbers.

“But – I think this is such an important thing to say – we’re not seeking to shrink the sector, in fact if anything we’re seeking to grow it.

“It’s about diversifying on the farm what’s produced.

“Our modelling shows very clearly that we do need to see lower livestock numbers.

“I know that’s an uncomfortable factor of our modelling, but it’s one we have to be truthful about.”

MSPs on the committee pressed the witnesses on what these changes would mean for Scottish agriculture, especially crofters and those on upland farms.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan said it is not clear what alternative kinds of production crofters could switch to, and he asked what the CCC’s recommendations are in this regard.

Ms Thillainathan said: “There is still a place for livestock farming, that’s not something we say should not continue.

“There has to be some conversion of land that’s currently used for sheep farming for other uses that can sequester carbon.”