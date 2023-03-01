Thousands of disabled youngsters being ‘failed’ as they become adults, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Thousands of disabled youngsters being ‘failed’ as they become adults, MSPs told

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 12.55pm
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy is seeking to change the law to improve support for disabled youngsters. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy is seeking to change the law to improve support for disabled youngsters. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Thousands of young disabled people are being “failed” every year because they do not get the support they need as the move into adulthood, the MSP pushing to change the law has insisted.

Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy has introduced a member’s bill at Holyrood that if approved would require councils to put plans in place for every disabled young person as they become an adult.

The Scottish Government would also have to appoint a minister who would be in charge of improving opportunities for disabled children and young people in this phase of their lives.

Speaking about her Disabled Children and Young People (Transitions to Adulthood) (Scotland) Bill, Ms Duncan-Glancy said: “We do need this in legislation, we can’t just leave it as manifesto commitments that may or may not be enacted.

“We also need an opportunity for people to be able to hold ministers to account for this, and that is what this Bill does.”

The proposals already have the backing of groups such as the National Autistic Society Scotland and the children’s charity Aberlour, and Bruce Adamson, the Children and Young People’s Commissioner for Scotland.

She told MSPs on the Education, Children and Young People Committee that there is a problem with a lack of support for disabled youngsters leaving school.

“Thousands of young people a year are being failed,” the Labour MSP said.

“We know that disabled people are three times more likely to not be in education, employment or training, and this hasn’t changed since 2008.

”Perhaps the hardest thing to hear is, at 16, young disabled people have the same aspirations as everyone else. But by the age of 26 they believe nothing they can do can change their lives.

“At a time when they should be excited about their future, thinking about what they want to be and who they want to be, we are stripping them of hope.

“If we are serious about the rights of young disabled people, the move to adulthood can’t be left to chance. This is a matter of equality, human rights and justice.”

Similarly, Bill Scott from the charity Inclusion Scotland said that too many disabled young people were “being abandoned”.

Speaking about the Bill, he said: “This is the only plan that actually guarantees support after the young person has left school, that is why it is important.”

He said that some 1,780 disabled youngsters had left school in Scotland last year – but that only a small number of this group had had a coordinated support plan in place under the existing systems.

Mr Scott told the committee: “If we’re lucky, between 1% and 2% of them received a coordinated support plan, which is what? Thirty-odd. One per local authority.

“That is a huge, huge failure.”

With councils coming under increasing financial pressure, he argued changes would not be made unless there was a requirement in law, saying “dedicated” cash must be given to local authorities.

Mr Scott said: “This Bill says resources are needed to do this. What we are talking about is somewhere between £10 million and £15 million.

“Is that investment in the future of tens of thousands of disabled school leavers worthwhile? I would argue very definitely that it is.

“But if we want it to happen, we have to give the dedicated resources to local authorities to do it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
5
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
6
One man died and a second was seriously injured in the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper/DC Thomson.
Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion
7
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
Ed Sheeran’s links to Aberfeldy revealed as Perthshire town inspires song on new album
8
Staff with youngsters at Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
9
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United ‘merge’ tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
10
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our…

More from The Courier

Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Megwa played all five of Hibs' matches in the Uefa Youth League. Image: SNS.
Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred…
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy is seeking to change the law to improve support for disabled youngsters. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Massive machete and crunching face
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Care inspectorate report Picture shows; The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife HQ. . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Inspectors left 'extremely concerned' after visit to Fife home support service
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
Rob Hadgraft's new book shares stories of the Victorian-era 'pedestriennes'.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city
The wooden floor at the DISC on the Mains Loan is set to be replaced. Image: Jhony Pozo.
Dundee's sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders

Editor's Picks

Most Commented