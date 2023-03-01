‘More to do to heal Hillsborough wounds’ says Raab as he unveils advocate plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘More to do to heal Hillsborough wounds’ says Raab as he unveils advocate plan

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 2.46pm Updated: March 1 2023, 3.30pm
Dominic Raab (PA)
Dominic Raab (PA)

The UK Government knows there is “still much more to do to heal the wounds” from the Hillsborough disaster, according to Dominic Raab.

The Justice Secretary made the admission as he confirmed plans to establish an independent public advocate (IPA) to support those affected by major disasters.

Campaigners have long-demanded a “Hillsborough Law” which would create a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries.

But concerns have been raised that the Government’s IPA plans do not go far enough and lack the powers to secure justice for families.

Mr Raab said the Government intends to “legislate as soon as possible” and the IPA will be made up of a “panel of experts to guide survivors and the bereaved in the aftermath of a major disaster”.

He told the House of Commons: “The IPA will give victims, critically, a voice when they need it most.

“It will advocate on their behalf with public authorities and the Government, for example, where they have concerns about engagement and the responsiveness of public authorities – whether it’s the police, local authorities and the like, or where victims and the bereaved want an investigation or an inquiry set up more swiftly to ensure maximum transparency.”

He said preparatory work to establish the IPA is “well under way”, adding: “We will place it on a statutory footing as soon as is possible.”

A 2017 report into the experiences of the Hillsborough families by former Bishop of Liverpool the Rt Revd James Jones made 25 recommendations but, more than five years on, there has not yet been a Government response.

Mr Raab said he met Mr Jones last week and has offered to meet the families of the Hillsborough victims.

The names of those who died in the Hillsborough disaster written on the memorial at Anfield
The names of those who died in the Hillsborough disaster written on the memorial at Anfield (PA)

He told the House of Commons: “The Government will be responding to the wider report this spring and we know in our heads and in our hearts that there is still much more to do to heal the wounds from that horrendous and heart-breaking tragedy.”

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15 1989.

They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

Labour former minister Maria Eagle, who has sought repeatedly to introduce legislation for an IPA, said the Government’s approach would not be independent and called on ministers to “beef up” their plans.

Labour MP Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby), who was at Hillsborough on the day of the tragedy, said: “This announcement today is a pale imitation of what Hillsborough families and survivors spent years campaigning on.”

Conservative former prime minister Theresa May, who has long called for an IPA, questioned whether families and victims can themselves “initiate the IPA so that they are not relying on the Government to do that for them”.

She said: “Because certainly in the case of Hillsborough, it was the fact that the state and state authorities shut their doors to people, that led to the 34-year wait for any answers for the families.”

Mrs May asked Mr Raab: “Will he look again or ensure that the IPA has the ability to compel the provision of information and evidence to the families?

“He is assuming an inquiry is always going to take place, that might not be the case. It is essential that the families have answers to their perfectly reasonable questions.”

Mr Raab said the Government will “decide the shape” of the IPA and it will try to “reconcile” different views on how it should work.

He added: “I take her point that there may not be an inquiry set up, but where there is, making sure that we do not have conflicting powers, but again, I’m very happy on the detail of this and on the clauses in due course to work with (her).”

For Labour, shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said: “The public advocate needs to be a fully independent permanent figure, accountable to the families not a panel of advisers appointed by the Government if they see fit as a signposting service.”

Elkan Abrahamson, director of Hillsborough Law Now and a solicitor at Broudie Jackson Canter, said engagement from the current Government with Hillsborough families had been “almost non-existent”.

He said: “We will be taking the Justice Secretary up on his offer to hear our views on the effective and independent development of this policy.

“Crucially, we will be reminding him of the many other recommendations which remain outstanding.

“We will be asking the Justice Secretary for the same commitment given to us by the Labour Party last year to reintroduce the Public Authority (Accountability) Bill.

“The Bill, often referred to as the Hillsborough Law, would, amongst other things, create a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries.”

Mr Abrahamson added: “It is important to note that this law isn’t about Hillsborough families, arguably it’s too late for them, the damage has been done, but it could potentially have a transformative impact for every citizen caught up in future inquiries, such as the Covid-19 Inquiry.”

