Public must recognise ‘collective responsibility’ for keeping UK safe, says MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Public must recognise ‘collective responsibility’ for keeping UK safe, says MP

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 3.32pm
Alicia Kearns warned against the Chinese-supplied CCTV cameras and other ‘data-exploiting technologies’ linked to autocracies (PA)
Alicia Kearns warned against the Chinese-supplied CCTV cameras and other ‘data-exploiting technologies’ linked to autocracies (PA)

Members of the public need to share responsibility for keeping Britain safe from hostile regimes such as Russia and China, the chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has said.

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns warned the public had been “encouraged to abdicate responsibility for their own security”, weakening the UK’s defences against autocracies.

In a speech on Wednesday to the Policy Exchange think tank, Ms Kearns said: “Our forebears recognised the role of collective responsibility in protecting individual freedoms.

“We must take responsibility again and ask not what our country can do for us, but instead recognise our collective duty to make the choices that make our country safer.”

She encouraged the Government to begin a “national conversation” with the public about the “every day choices that each of us can make to hold off the autocrats”.

G20 summit
Alicia Kearns said ‘useful idiots and cyber attacks’ had enabled autocracies to spread ‘malign influence’ in Parliament (UK Parliament/Andy Bailey)

In a wide-ranging speech, Ms Kearns argued that Britain had been “naïve” about the threat from autocracies such as Russia and China and stressed the need to build resilience across society.

She said: “It is hard to overstate just how infiltrated we have become. Even in Parliament, the birthplace of democracy, we have seen the malign influence of autocratic states through useful idiots and cyber attacks.”

She also renewed warnings about widespread use of Chinese technology in Britain, accusing Beijing of “industrialising” acquisition of UK data.

Ms Kearns said: “We spent weeks discussing the threats from balloons in our stratosphere when a much greater threat lies in our pockets and on our streets.

“Data-exploiting technologies have become part of the fabric of our lives, whether it be TikTok, or Hikvision and Dahua CCTV cameras on our streets, or the DJI drones and Hytera body cameras carried by our police.

“Our data makes us vulnerable; it reveals our networks, our locations, our interests and habits, and our pattern of life, and as other countries take action to protect their citizens, we run the risk of becoming a laggard amongst free and law-abiding nations.”

In recent weeks, both the European Commission and the US government have banned staff from using Tik Tok on official devices over fears that the Chinese-owned app could be used to harvest personal data, and Ms Kearns has called on the UK Government to follow suit.

In December, TikTok executive Liz Kanter insisted the platform has not been asked for UK user data by the Chinese government and would not provide it if it was.

In Wednesday’s speech, Ms Kearns went on to urge the Government to tackle “transnational repression”, including by shutting down offices in London and Manchester that she described as “recruitment centres” for Iran’s Republican Guard.

She also called for the UK and allies to counteract the “subversion of multilateral organisation” by autocracies, who have managed to place their representatives in leadership positions in organisations such as the United Nations and Interpol.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
5
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
6
One man died and a second was seriously injured in the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper/DC Thomson.
Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion
7
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
Ed Sheeran’s links to Aberfeldy revealed as Perthshire town inspires song on new album
8
Staff with youngsters at Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
9
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United ‘merge’ tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
10
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our…

More from The Courier

Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Megwa played all five of Hibs' matches in the Uefa Youth League. Image: SNS.
Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred…
Alicia Kearns warned against the Chinese-supplied CCTV cameras and other ‘data-exploiting technologies’ linked to autocracies (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Massive machete and crunching face
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Care inspectorate report Picture shows; The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife HQ. . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Inspectors left 'extremely concerned' after visit to Fife home support service
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
Rob Hadgraft's new book shares stories of the Victorian-era 'pedestriennes'.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city
The wooden floor at the DISC on the Mains Loan is set to be replaced. Image: Jhony Pozo.
Dundee's sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders

Editor's Picks

Most Commented