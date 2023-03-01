Tories claim National Care Service is a ‘dead duck’ after Holyrood vote delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tories claim National Care Service is a ‘dead duck’ after Holyrood vote delayed

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 7.09pm
Tory MSP Craig Hoy demanded to know if the planned National Care Service was a ‘dead duck’. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Tory MSP Craig Hoy demanded to know if the planned National Care Service was a ‘dead duck’. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scotland’s planned new National Care Service (NCS) has been branded a “dead duck” after Holyrood ministers delayed a key debate and vote on the plans.

The Scottish Government said it was extending the deadline for the current stage of consideration of the National Care Service Bill, as not all the committees who have been examining the legislation have finalised reports on it.

But the BBC reported the key debate and vote on the legislation had been pushed back until June – meaning it will not now take place until after the SNP leadership contest has concluded.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes – one of the three candidates running to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and Scottish first minister – has already said she would “look again” at the plans, although she insisted later she was “hugely supportive” of the policy.

The proposed NCS was developed by the Scottish Government in the wake of the Covid pandemic, but the plans been criticised by trade unions, local government and opposition politicians at Holyrood.

Tory MSP Craig Hoy challenged social care minister Kevin Stewart on the delay in Holyrood, saying the debate on the Bill was being “paused until after the SNP leadership election”.

Mr Hoy, the Conservative social care spokesman, told the minister: “If that is the case, isn’t it the case that his care service is a dead duck.”

Social care minister Kevin Stewart was challenged over the delay in Holyrood (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

With seven Holyrood committees scrutinising aspects of the legislation, a Scottish Government spokesperson said it would be “inappropriate for us to proceed with the Stage 1 debate before being able to fully consider the recommendations of all of the committees who have taken evidence the Bill”.

The spokesperson continued: “We do not yet have reports and recommendations from all of the committees as they are, appropriately, taking the necessary time to properly reflect on this complex matter.

“An extension to the Stage 1 deadline will allow both the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish Government the necessary time to consider all of the evidence to best inform the development of the Bill.”

The spokesperson stressed that this delay “does not affect our committed to deliver the National Care Service legislation within the lifetime of this Parliament”.

But Mr Hoy insisted: “Kicking the National Care Service into the long grass simply is not good enough.

“The costly and reckless plans to centralise care services across Scotland should be scrapped completely.

“Rather than merely delaying it, this should be the moment when the penny finally drops for the SNP to abandon these plans. ”

He added: “The SNP Government have only made this partial retreat because of their leadership election timetable. That is no way to develop policy.”

Labour social care spokesperson Paul O’Kane said: “After wasting months defending these unworkable plans, it seems the SNP are finally willing to U-turn.

“Social care in Scotland is crying out for support, but no-one thinks these botched plans are the solution.

“It’s no wonder every single SNP leadership candidate has a different opinion on this shambles.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said halting the Bill was “essential”, adding: “Next it needs to be scrapped, not salvaged.”

He insisted: “A ministerial takeover and billion-pound bureaucracy would fail to solve the core problems in social care. The money must be moved instead to frontline services and staff who are firefighting on every shift.”

