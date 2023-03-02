Government unveils long-awaited reforms for supporting children with Send

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government unveils long-awaited reforms for supporting children with Send

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 12.04am
Thirty-three local authorities have been selected to have special schools built in their areas (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Thirty-three local authorities have been selected to have special schools built in their areas (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Thousands more specialist school places will be provided and staff training will be expanded to ensure children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) can get the help that they need earlier.

The Department for Education (DfE) has published its long-awaited improvement plan to provide high-quality, early support to children with Send across England in a bid to end the postcode lottery.

As part of the plan, 33 new special free schools will be built which will provide thousands of additional specialist places for children with Send.

The DfE said £30 million will also go towards developing innovative approaches for short breaks for children, young people and their families, providing respite for families of children with complex needs.

The programme funds local areas to test new services including play, sports, arts and independent living activities, allowing parents time to themselves.

It comes after parents of disabled children have reportedly given up their jobs due to a lack of support.

Campaigners and leaders in the education sector warned that the Government’s plan “falls short” of the urgent reforms needed to address the “crisis” in support for children with Send and their families.

The DfE has said it will make sure the process for assessing children’s needs through Education Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), which help pupils to access support in school, is digital-first, quicker and simpler wherever possible.

There will also be new guides for professionals to help them provide the right support to children – and these will set out how to make adjustments to classrooms to help a child remain in mainstream education.

In March last year, the DfE published proposals for reforming Send and alternative provision (AP) in England as part of a green paper consultation.

The consultation, which was launched nearly a year ago, received around 6,000 responses – including from parents and carers of children with Send.

In response to the consultation, the DfE has said it will expand training for thousands of staff, including early years Send coordinators and educational psychologists, so children can get the help that they need earlier.

An apprenticeship for teachers of sensory impairments will also be developed by The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education.

New national Send and AP standards will set out what support will be provided to families and who will provide and pay for it, the DfE said.

Claire Coutinho, minister for children, families and wellbeing, said: “Parents know that their children only get one shot at education and this can have an enormous impact on their child’s ability to get on with life.

“Yet for some parents of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, getting their child that superb education that everyone deserves can feel like a full-time job.

“The Improvement Plan that we are publishing today sets out systemic reforms to standards, teacher training and access to specialists as well as thousands of new places at specialist schools so that every child gets the help they need.”

Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza said: “Children with Send and their families have, for too long, felt penalised by a system that doesn’t support their needs.

“I am particularly pleased to see this plan’s focus on early help, which will prevent families from reaching breaking point, and the increase in specialist school places so that many more children are able to attend a great school, every day.

“I have called for children’s voices to be at the heart of this plan, so I am encouraged by the move to make EHC Plans digital, standardised, and more focused on what each child wants.”

Stephen Kingdom, campaign manager for the Disabled Children’s Partnership, said: “Parents have been waiting years for the Government to fix the broken Send system, but the reaction of many to today’s plan will be “is that it?”.”

He said: “We are pleased to see a focus on workforce; and the plans to standardise EHCPs could be beneficial.

“But, overall, this plan falls short of the urgent access needed to address the crisis in support for children with Send and their families which has let down a generation of children.”

Margaret Mulholland, Send and inclusion specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said:  “The current system for supporting children with special educational needs is badly broken and critically underfunded.

“Children and young people are not receiving the help they need, and schools are left without the resources needed to best support them. Efforts to fix this crisis are very welcome.

She added: “We are yet to see anything to suggest the Government understands the gravity of the situation and the urgency with which they need to act.”

Jo Hutchinson, director for Send and additional needs at the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said: “These plans include some important incremental improvements but they fall short of being transformational.”

She added: “The Government must set out a detailed assessment of how many additional special school places are required, of what kinds and where, and how its pipeline of new special schools will meet that need.

“The focus on early help and mainstream inclusion in the national standards is welcome, but we await sight of the draft standards in order to assess these.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
2
The delivery driver was attacked on Honeygreen Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee delivery driver left in hospital after dog attack
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
5
The scene of the crash. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after car lands on its roof in Fife crash
6
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
7
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
8
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United's new manager. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
9
9
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
10
Mark Ford in his rented Dundee home
Dundee flats investigation: Homes ridden with mould, landlords harassing tenants, families in crisis… all…

More from The Courier

Aerial photographs show the progress of demolition work at the Postings Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
New aerial images capture scale of Postings demolition in Kirkcaldy
Michael Martin admitted assaulting a worker at Asda on Milton of Craigie Road, Dundee.
Dundee man jailed for police pursuits and Asda assault
Raymond McCandless has been jailed.
Dundee child molester jailed for historic abuse of three girls
Eden Angling Association president Bill Wardlaw throws whisky in the river during a traditional opening ceremony. Image: Eden Angling Association.
Fife anglers plan to 'transplant' weeds to save River Eden fish stocks
Thirty-three local authorities have been selected to have special schools built in their areas (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park
Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven's Silverburn Park project
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre's maintenance issues
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target

Editor's Picks

Most Commented