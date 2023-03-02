Police have capacity to tackle loyalist disorder after Brexit deal, says Byrne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Police have capacity to tackle loyalist disorder after Brexit deal, says Byrne

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 1.44pm
Chief Constable Simon Byrne speaks during the Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting at Clarendon Road in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Chief Constable Simon Byrne speaks during the Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting at Clarendon Road in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police have the resources to deal with any loyalist disorder in the wake of a new post-Brexit deal, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said.

Mr Byrne told the Policing Board in Belfast that his assessment is that loyalism “remains calm” following the unveiling of the Windsor Framework earlier this week.

He was quizzed about a report in a Sunday newspaper which suggested loyalist paramilitaries could cause widespread disorder if any EU-UK deal did not scrap the so-called Irish Sea border.

The Windsor Framework was announced on Monday in an effort to remove post-Brexit trade barriers, creating a new system for the flow of goods into Northern Ireland.

In late 2021, two buses in loyalist areas were hijacked and burnt amid rising tensions over opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Byrne said: “There have been some questions raised in the margins about the revisions to the protocol arrangements and the effect on loyalism.

“At the moment, in the midst of everything else, we assess that loyalism remains calm in terms of the chatter, but we will keep that perspective under clear and careful review.”

Ulster Unionist board member Mike Nesbitt offered his solidarity to Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot last week in an attack blamed on dissident republicans.

2022 NI Assembly election
The UUP’s Mike Nesbitt asked police about the possibility of loyalist disorder (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said: “The people I do not stand in solidarity with are the UVF thugs who apparently have threatened to wreck the place if they don’t get what they want.

“I would appreciate it if you would assure us you have the capacity to deal with that threat and also your assessment of whether that threat is more than empty words.”

The chief constable said: “We do have the resource at the moment if we go to a different place in terms of protest or, god forbid, disorder.

“We aren’t picking up any chatter or anything in terms of planning that would cause us concerns in terms of a reaction in the way that has been reported that ‘we are going to burn the place down’, as has been in the media from that part of the community.

“We are actively monitoring as best as we can.

“Suffice to say at the moment things remain calm.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
5
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' in Perth
Chief Constable Simon Byrne speaks during the Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting at Clarendon Road in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters

Editor's Picks

Most Commented