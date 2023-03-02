Johnson warns Sunak against corporation tax hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson warns Sunak against corporation tax hike

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 2.52pm
Boris Johnson was speaking at an international conference in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson was speaking at an international conference in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Boris Johnson has taken aim at Rishi Sunak’s leadership of the Tory party, urging him to slash corporation tax, warning him not to “lose sight” of the commitment to levelling up and heavily criticising his Brexit deal.

The former prime minister sought to play down the prospect of a return to top-level politics but defended his record in office, highlighting a decline in Tory poll ratings since he was ousted from No 10.

He also sought to make light of the partygate scandal which saw him fined for breaking lockdown rules and expressed his irritation at “wokeness” threatening arts and culture.

Global Soft Power Summit
Former prime minister Boris Johnson was speaking during the Global Soft Power Summit in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In his first major speech in the UK since leaving office, Mr Johnson covered several key points:

– He said he would find it “very difficult” to support the Windsor Framework on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements as it was “not about the UK taking back control”.

– He indicated that when Rishi Sunak was his chancellor there should have been major tax cuts to attract investors.

– He hit out at April’s planned increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%, saying the rate should be cut to lower than Ireland’s 12.5%.

– He said he did not “understand the rationale” behind his partygate fine for “having lunch at my place at the Cabinet table in 10 Downing Street”.

– He warned against losing sight of the levelling-up agenda “that this government was elected to deliver” under him in 2019.

Speaking at an international conference in central London, Mr Johnson said the UK had to show the benefits of Brexit.

“Let’s dare to be different and do things differently. We should dare to be different on the economy. I know that Covid cost a fortune and there was not much we could do about that,” he said.

Global Soft Power Summit
Mr Johnson sought to play down the prospect of a return to top-level politics (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“But we’re out of it now and there’s no point now in just emulating the high-tax, high-spend, low-growth European model.

“We should think not about raising corporation tax but cutting corporation tax to Irish levels or lower and really turbocharging investment to drive levelling up across the whole country, really showing the world what they wanted to see from 2016 onwards: that we are different now because this is a Brexit government, or this is nothing.

“It is because this is a Brexit government that we got the biggest share of the vote since 1979.”

Mr Johnson said that while he was in No 10 with Mr Sunak as chancellor “what I wish we had done is put a big ‘invest here’ sign over Britain as soon as we were out of Covid, as soon as it was remotely credible … we should have outbid the Irish”.

Mr Johnson claimed that when he was forced out as prime minister, the Tories were “only a handful of points” behind Labour in the polls.

The average poll shares for the week ending July 10 2022 had the Tories on 30%, 12 points behind Labour on 42%.

Mr Sunak’s Tories are currently on 28%, some 21 points behind Labour by the same measure.

Mr Johnson played down the prospect of a comeback – “I think it very, very unlikely that I will need to do anything big in politics again” – but indicated he would be keeping a close eye on some of the issues he had identified as his political legacy.

That included “supporting and defending Brexit” and championing the cause of Ukraine, he said.

“I also care deeply about the agenda that this government was elected to deliver, which was levelling up, and I do not want us to lose sight of that,” he added.

