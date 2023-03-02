Heaton-Harris says protocol deal ‘decisively takes back control from Brussels’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Heaton-Harris says protocol deal ‘decisively takes back control from Brussels’

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 6.00pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the Windsor Framework represented “decisively taking back control” from the EU.

It comes after former prime minister Boris Johnson publicly criticised the deal, saying he would find it “very difficult” to support, and that it was “not about the UK taking back control”.

In a robust defence, Mr Heaton-Harris said that the EU-UK deal would bring “prosperity to Northern Ireland like never before”.

Mr Heaton-Harris also said that he was “encouraged” by the reaction to the deal struck between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.

“With our deal, we are decisively taking back control in a host of areas from Brussels,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“It ensures unfettered access for Northern Ireland-made goods to the whole UK market, restores the balance of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and provides Stormont with the opportunity to reject the application of any harmful new EU rules in the few areas in which they remain.

“The agreement rewrites the treaty to end the presumption of continuing alignment on regulations through the Stormont brake, puts medicines supply back in the UK’s hands, restores critical tax freedoms and ensures that the same food can be on supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland as the rest of the UK through our green lane.

“And this deal is good for the Union as it will bring investment and prosperity to Northern Ireland like never before.

“We have never said this is the perfect solution, but it is a better option than the Protocol Bill, which kept automatic alignment with EU law for red lane trade at Northern Ireland ports and kept the full jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in international law.

“As we move forward we will seize every opportunity to diverge from where we are today where it offers benefits to the whole UK.”

The DUP, which is currently boycotting the Stormont powersharing institutions, has said it will study the new framework against its seven tests before reaching a “collective” conclusion.

However, a number of party members have already been vocal in expressing concerns about the deal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The court was told the Dunsires were savagely beaten in the yard of Matthew and Son in Kirkclady.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
A man has died and another is in hospital after the fire. Image: Stewart Cowper.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures
6
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
7
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
8
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
9
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
10
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup…
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for 'active freeway' on busy Dundee roads
The Pars fans are set to turn out in their numbers once again. Image: Craig Brown.
FAN VIEW: 'Excruciatingly nervous watching' potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records…
CR0041484.,Sheanne Mulholland Dundee, Downfield Primary Book Day,picture shows; Brooke McMillan primary 7 , thursday 2nd March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Guest house stalker and Facebook sleuth
Logan Sinclair and Emily Wilkinson (both primary 1) from The Community School of Auchterarder celebrating World Book Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Rory McAllister not burdened by 300-goal milestone as prolific striker bids to fire Montrose…
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gave evidence to the inquiry. Image: PA.
Sheku Bayoh arrest officers told to 'relax' but not discuss death

Editor's Picks

Most Commented