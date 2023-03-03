Johnson allies’ claims over partygate investigator Sue Gray ‘ludicrous’ – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson allies’ claims over partygate investigator Sue Gray ‘ludicrous’ – Labour

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 9.09am
Sue Gray (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sue Gray (Aaron Chown/PA)

Boris Johnson’s allies are “ludicrous” to claim partygate inquisitor Sue Gray’s move to Sir Keir Starmer’s office proves a plot to oust the former prime minister, Labour has said.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell defended the departing senior civil servant as “impartial” and insisted she would not bring privileged official material with her.

Ms Gray will take up the role of chief of staff in the Labour leader’s office after following the “normal procedures”, which could include a recommended waiting period ultimately decided by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Arch loyalists of Mr Sunak’s predecessor in No 10 have reacted furiously to the move by the civil servant who carried out the investigation that played a role in Mr Johnson’s downfall.

Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested Ms Gray was being offered a “plum job” for “effectively destroying a prime minister and creating a coup”.

But Ms Powell told Times Radio “that’s just a ludicrous claim by Boris Johnson”, and said it “stands in stark contrast” to his own defence of Ms Gray’s impartiality during her investigation.

The Labour frontbencher argued the appointment was being used by Mr Johnson in an attempt to “vindicate himself further” after he was ousted over a series of scandals.

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (House of Commons/PA)

Asked about Conservative concerns Ms Gray could bring privileged material from Whitehall to Sir Keir’s office, Ms Powell said: “Absolutely not. And, of course, there’s no suggestion whatsoever that Sue would reveal any of that information.”

Tory backbenchers were continuing to seize on Ms Gray’s appointment, with Alexander Stafford, a former parliamentary aide to Mr Johnson, describing it as “dodgy”.

“This really doesn’t pass the sniff test, it really undermines the work that she’s done, undermines the civil service and really puts in question Sir Keir’s complete judgment,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The MP claimed it discredits the partygate scandal but sidestepped questions on whether Ms Gray herself had anything to do with lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Presenter Nick Robinson cut him off air early after growing impatient with Mr Stafford’s refusal to answer.

Ms Gray is expected to await the decision of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) before starting the role.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog can advise waiting periods before civil servants take on other jobs and the Prime Minister ultimately makes the final decision.

But Downing Street made clear that Mr Sunak cannot block her from taking a job.

Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA union representing senior civil servants, said it was “extraordinary” that Tory MPs were now trying to “smear” Ms Gray.

“She had a fearsome reputation for her integrity. She has done some of the most difficult jobs in Government,” Mr Penman told Sky News.

“I think it is really disappointing to see ministers now trying to trash that simply because she has decided to take a very different job later on in her career.”

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will make the final ruling (Liam McBurney/PA)

Earlier, Nadine Dorries, who served as Mr Johnson’s culture secretary, described the Gray report as a “stitch-up” and said the reported move to Sir Keir’s office was “not surprising”.

One well-placed friend of Mr Johnson claimed the validity and findings of Ms Gray’s partygate report had been “completely destroyed”.

“Keir Starmer appointing Sue Gray as his chief of staff reveals what many have suspected all along: partygate was a deliberate and manufactured plot to oust a Brexit-backing Conservative prime minister,” the ally said.

Mr Johnson received one of the 126 fines issued by the Metropolitan Police while investigating parties in Downing Street and Whitehall that breached lockdown laws.

Ms Gray got the job as partygate enforcer after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case had to step down from the investigation when he became embroiled in claims of partying during the pandemic.

Published in May last year, her investigation detailed how officials drank so much they were sick, sang karaoke, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff.

She criticised “failures of leadership and judgment” in No 10 and said “the senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility”.

The Cabinet Office was “reviewing the circumstances” under which Ms Gray resigned on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
9
3
Craig Smart (right) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
4
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
5
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
6
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
7
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
8
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
9
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
9
10
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…

More from The Courier

Lyse Doucet (left) and Vanessa Collingridge with the Mungo Park Medal in Perth. Image: RSGS
'Great gift' to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says 'fearless and forthright' BBC…
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, February 25 Picture shows; Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
Icicle Works leader Ian McNabb will play to a packed Backstage at the Green in Kinross next week.
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
Mary Cassatt's At the Opera, 1878.
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
Captain Peter Ramsay who has died aged 88.
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment - what to do if you're affected
Eve Muirhead
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
CEO of Donaldson Group Retail & Distribution Graham Johnston, left, and managing director for MGM Timber Steve Galbraith. Image: East Fife FC.
New East Fife naming rights deal is 'historic moment' that brings 'welcome cash injection'
Douglas Chapman MP was abused in a series of emails.
Anti-independence troll in court for abusing Fife MP

Editor's Picks

Most Commented