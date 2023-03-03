MP Neil Coyle to be suspended over drunken abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

MP Neil Coyle to be suspended over drunken abuse

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 10.04am Updated: March 3 2023, 11.32am
Neil Coyle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Neil Coyle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

MP Neil Coyle faces a five-day suspension after using “abusive language with racial overtones” towards a journalist during one of two drunken confrontations in a Commons bar.

The Independent Expert Panel made the recommendation after finding he breached Parliament’s bullying and harassment policy during the two encounters after “excessive” drinking.

Its report published on Friday found he broke the rules with “foul-mouthed and drunken abuse” of another MP’s assistant and the language targeted at political journalist Henry Dyer.

Both incidents investigated under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) occurred in the Strangers’ Bar in the Commons.

Mr Coyle, who has spoken about quitting alcohol for a year and has pleaded for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to readmit him to the parliamentary party, accepted he was “drunk” on both occasions.

In an apology in the Commons on Friday, Mr Coyle said he was “ashamed” of his behaviour and said the intervention had “quite possibly saved my life” by compelling him to stop drinking.

The independent MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark “was found to have used abusive language with racial overtones” towards Mr Dyer.

On February 1 last year, Mr Coyle and a group including the reporter were discussing Labour MP Barry Gardiner, who received donations from a woman later revealed by MI5 to be a Chinese spy.

Mr Coyle suggested his colleague was being paid by “Fu Manchu”, a fictional Chinese “supervillain”, before Mr Dyer explained he is half-Chinese.

Mr Coyle told the journalist he could tell from how he looked that he had been giving renminbi, the Chinese currency, to Mr Gardiner.

Later, leaving the bar, Mr Dyer sought to defuse the situation by waving goodbye to Mr Coyle.

Mr Coyle was found to have put two fingers up at the reporter in response. The panel recommended a three-day suspension from the Commons for the incident.

Mr Dyer reported the incident to the ICGS, before publishing an account of the “racist comments” in order to raise “awareness of the issues of anti-Asian racism and of inappropriate conduct”.

After the panel’s report was published, the journalist, who now works for the Guardian, said: “Everyone working in Parliament should be able to do so without harassment and abuse.

“I spoke out to raise awareness of racism, particularly anti-Asian racism, and of inappropriate conduct.

“I am pleased this process has concluded and I can get on with my work as a journalist reporting on Westminster.”

In the first incident, on January 31 last year, Mr Coyle “engaged in foul-mouthed and drunken abuse of a Parliamentary assistant to another MP”.

Houses of Parliament
Both incidents investigated occurred in the Strangers’ Bar in the Commons (PA)

The pair were “engaged in a heated debate” when Mr Coyle shouted “f*** you, f*** you, f*** off” and called the complainant a “c***”.

One MP was “verbally abused” when he tried to intervene and at one point the “shouting became so loud that the bar fell silent”.

Mr Coyle acknowledged, according to the report, “his alcohol in-take on the evening in question was excessive and was, at that time, part of a pattern of exceptionally heavy drinking”.

He also said the swearing was “pretty typical of me and of people in the bar”.

Recommending a two-day suspension for the incident, a sub-panel of the panel said: “Robust debate is one thing. But any form of conduct on the parliamentary estate involving heavy drinking, as well as aggressive shouting and swearing, is quite another.

“It is entirely unacceptable, and more common than it should be.”

Panel chair Sir Stephen Irwin wrote: “In relation to both episodes, it was clear that very marked abuse of alcohol was at the root of events.”

But as a mitigating factor “it was clear that the respondent had accepted what he had done, and fully agreed that what he did was far below any acceptable level of conduct”.

“He also acknowledged that he had been heavily abusing alcohol at the time,” Sir Stephen said. “Since then he had stopped consuming alcohol completely, and had maintained his abstention for the year following the complaints.”

Sir Stephen also criticised a “highly regrettable” interview Mr Coyle gave about the affair during which he “breached the confidentiality” of Mr Dyer.

Labour was understood to be inspecting the report before making a further decision, having already suspended the whip from the MP.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
9
3
Craig Smart (right) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
4
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
5
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
6
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
7
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
8
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
9
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
9
10
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…

More from The Courier

Lyse Doucet (left) and Vanessa Collingridge with the Mungo Park Medal in Perth. Image: RSGS
'Great gift' to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says 'fearless and forthright' BBC…
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, February 25 Picture shows; Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
Icicle Works leader Ian McNabb will play to a packed Backstage at the Green in Kinross next week.
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
Mary Cassatt's At the Opera, 1878.
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
Captain Peter Ramsay who has died aged 88.
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment - what to do if you're affected
Eve Muirhead
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
CEO of Donaldson Group Retail & Distribution Graham Johnston, left, and managing director for MGM Timber Steve Galbraith. Image: East Fife FC.
New East Fife naming rights deal is 'historic moment' that brings 'welcome cash injection'
Douglas Chapman MP was abused in a series of emails.
Anti-independence troll in court for abusing Fife MP

Editor's Picks

Most Commented