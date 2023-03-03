Partygate probe’s reliance on Sue Gray ‘surreal’ amid Labour move, Johnson says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Partygate probe’s reliance on Sue Gray ‘surreal’ amid Labour move, Johnson says

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 2.12pm Updated: March 3 2023, 10.34pm
Boris Johnson said it is “concerning” that the inquiry into whether he lied to MPs will rely on evidence by partygate investigator Sue Gray as she will be working for Labour (PA)
Boris Johnson said it is “concerning” that the inquiry into whether he lied to MPs will rely on evidence by partygate investigator Sue Gray as she will be working for Labour (PA)

Boris Johnson said it is “concerning” that the inquiry into whether he lied to MPs will rely on evidence by partygate investigator Sue Gray as she will be working for Labour.

But the Privileges Committee defended its probe, saying it is “not based on the Sue Gray report”, which last year detailed lockdown-breaking, booze-fuelled parties in Downing Street during Mr Johnson’s leadership.

The former prime minister and his allies have used Ms Gray’s planned move to Sir Keir Starmer’s office to try to discredit the cross-party panel’s inquiry into whether he lied to the House of Commons over lockdown breaches.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “It is surreal to discover that the committee proposes to rely on evidence culled and orchestrated by Sue Gray, who has just been appointed chief of staff to the leader of the Labour Party.

“This is particularly concerning given that the committee says it is proposing to rely on ‘the findings in the second permanent secretary’s report’ as ‘relevant facts which the committee will take into account’.”

He later told broadcasters people may now look at the Gray inquiry in a “different light”.

“If you told me at the time I commissioned Sue Gray to do the inquiry, if you told me all the stuff that I now know, I think I might have cross-examined her more closely about her independence,” he added.

“I might have invited her to reflect on whether she was really the right person to do it.”

However, the committee rejected the claims, saying its inquiry is based on evidence including witnesses, WhatsApps, emails and images from a Downing Street photographer.

Arch loyalists of Rishi Sunak’s predecessor in No 10 have reacted furiously to the move by the senior civil servant who carried out the probe which played a role in Mr Johnson’s downfall.

Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, said: “Sue Gray’s evidence cannot be relied upon in any meaningful way until we know how long Sue Gray has had a personal relationship with Keir Starmer and for how long they have been discussing Sue going to work for him as his most trusted and important adviser.”

A well-placed ally of Mr Johnson said the committee’s inquiry is “beyond a farce and totally lacks credibility”, while Tory MP Mark Jenkinson called it a “total circus”.

Labour dismissed claims that Ms Gray’s move to Sir Keir’s office proved a plot to oust the former prime minister as “ludicrous”.

The Labour leader said Mr Johnson “needs to confront the evidence that is there in front of him and everybody can see that evidence” rather than dispute Ms Gray’s integrity.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said Mr Johnson is using the appointment to “vindicate himself further” after he was ousted over a series of scandals.

Ms Gray will take up the role of Sir Keir’s chief of staff after following the “normal procedures”, which could include a recommended waiting period ultimately decided by Mr Sunak.

She is expected to await the decision of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) before starting the role.

Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog can advise waiting periods before civil servants take on other jobs and the Prime Minister ultimately makes the final decision.

But Downing Street made it clear that Mr Sunak cannot block her from taking a job.

Mr Johnson received one of the 126 fines issued by the Metropolitan Police while the force investigated lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Ms Gray got the job as partygate enforcer after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case had to step down from the investigation when he became embroiled in claims of partying during the pandemic.

Published last May, her investigation detailed how officials drank so much they were sick, sang karaoke, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff.

She criticised “failures of leadership and judgment” in No 10 and said “the senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility”.

The Cabinet Office was “reviewing the circumstances” under which Ms Gray resigned on Thursday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a staunch Johnson ally, defended his former boss on Friday as he questioned the appropriateness of Ms Gray moving to her new role.

“Going from such a senior role to being the key adviser to the leader of the Opposition, with all the Government secrets that you will have – bear in mind she was in charge of ethics for the Government.

“She will have known ministers’ most personal details.

“It seems to me that she is not the right person to be going into a party political role,” the former cabinet minister told Channel 4 News.

But Sir Jonathan Jones QC, the former head of the Government’s legal department, added his voice to those defending Ms Gray.

He told BBC Radio 4 that her move to a political role “doesn’t in any way contaminate the outstanding work she’s done as a civil servant, including this really difficult task which Mr Johnson himself asked her to do”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
24
2
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
2
3
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
3
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
5
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
6
Kevin Lobban faces another prison term. Image: Facebook.
VIDEO: Watch as drunken MMA fighter smashes Dundee filling station fuel pumps
7
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
8
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
9
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
10
A residential building in Dundee in need of housing repairs with a data chart on the side of the building.
Housing tribunals: Is your landlord or letting agent on the list?

More from The Courier

Chris Lewis with his adopted lurcher, Jet.
Army veteran walking UK coastline scavenged bins and slept in toilets before finding love,…
Ash Regan, centre.
Ash Regan independence plan met with grumbles from audience at Fife hustings
A search is underway for missing Arbroath man Charles Ogilvie.
Concern grows for missing Arbroath man Charles Ogilvie
Spring is coming back to our gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The early signs of spring
Dick Campbell argues with fourth official Stewart Luke as Arbroath draw with Hamilton. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell: 5 things Scottish football will miss when veteran Arbroath manager hangs up…
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
'Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks - now we want to…
CR0041173, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Keiller Centre exhibition about the future of the centre. Picture shows; Designer Lyall Bruce, Director of Neon, Donna Holford-Lovell and Director of the Federation Gallery Kathryn Rattray in the exhibiton space. Wednesday 22nd February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
'Something needs done about the Keiller Centre': Dundonians at heart of artists' mission to…
To go with story by Lauren Robertson. My Life: Isle of Lewis singer Rosie H Sullivan Picture shows; Rosie H Sullivan. Unknown. Supplied by Elly Lucas Date; Unknown
Meet Rosie H Sullivan, the Isle of Lewis indie kid storming Scotland's cities
Bill Hamid in action for the U.S National team. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin faces goalkeeping conundrum for Aberdeen…
Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories

Editor's Picks

Most Commented