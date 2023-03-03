Major education review recommends ‘significant reduction’ in exams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major review has recommended a “significant reduction” in school exams.

Professor Louise Hayward was instructed by the Scottish Government to examine the future of assessment in Scotland’s schools, with a consultation launched last year.

Her interim report, based on responses to the consultation, interviews with impacted communities and an independent review group, has made some early recommendations to ministers, signalling where the final conclusions – due to be presented to Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville by the end of May – could lead.

The near-40 page document published on Friday proposes a “significant reduction in external assessment, including examinations, across the senior phase”.

It says: “Our aim is to offer an approach that provides a better outcome for all learners by offering a wider range of ways for learners to demonstrate achievements, providing opportunities for learners to investigate global or local challenges in areas of interest to them, and by reducing the number of high stakes examinations that cause stress to so many.”

The review also floated the possibility of “introducing a degree of choice in the form of assessment for a qualification”.

Despite the recommendation, it is understood to be unlikely that exams will be completely removed from the system.

The report further called for “a better and more clearly defined integration of academic and vocational qualifications”.

An “enhanced digital infrastructure”, the review added, should also be put in place, that would allow for assessments to be done online, reflecting how pupils currently learn and better chiming “with the reality of the world of work and further study”.

Ms Somerville welcomed the interim report, saying: “The aim of reforming qualifications and assessment is to ensure that all senior phase learners have the best possible opportunity to demonstrate the breadth, depth and relevance of their learning.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville welcomed the report (PA)

“I would like to thank Professor Hayward for this interim report, as well as all those people who gave their views during a public consultation for the independent review into the future of assessment and qualifications.

“Ministers look forward to receiving Professor Hayward’s final report in May. This will be carefully considered and the Scottish Government will respond in due course.”

Scottish Green education spokesman Ross Greer said he is “particularly pleased” with the interim report’s stance on exams, which he claimed are currently “Victorian-era”.

He said: “Scotland’s teachers are some of the most highly qualified in the world, and our curriculum was intended to empower them to use their professional judgment to the benefit of their pupils.

“Unfortunately, our current qualifications system often prevents that by forcing a ‘teach to the test’ model, narrowing both what young people learn and what they are assessed on.

“Moving towards a more rounded assessment of each young person’s knowledge and abilities will be a very positive move.

“I’m excited to see how these ideas develop ahead of Professor Hayward’s final report this spring.”