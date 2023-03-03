MPs support reforms to help police tackle gun crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MPs support reforms to help police tackle gun crime

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 4.40pm
Firearms laws are set to be strengthened after MPs supported moves to tackle the unlawful manufacture of ammunition.

MPs heard police have raised concerns that component parts of ammunition are too easy to obtain and are being used by criminals to manufacture whole rounds of ammunition.

The Firearms Bill would introduce a new offence of possessing component parts with the intent to assemble unauthorised quantities of complete ammunition.

The Bill would also close a “loophole” by requiring the operator of a miniature rifle range to be granted a firearms certificate by the police.

Mini-budget
Home Office minister Chris Philp (James Manning/PA)

Conservative MP Simon Baynes (Clwyd South), introducing the Bill, said: “The regulations require that, with certain exceptions, anyone wanting to acquire or keep explosives must hold an explosives certificate issued by the police.

“The projectiles or bullets and the cartridge case are constructed of inert material and these are not controlled.

“This can make the prosecution of certain cases by the police difficult. They may believe there is intent to produce ammunition unlawfully, but be unable to progress with certain criminal cases if the materials found are not controlled.

“Assembly of ammunition requires various component parts to be used, including the restricted and unrestricted components.

“The new offence means that the police will be better able to prosecute cases where criminals are manufacturing ammunition, including where only some of the component parts are present, provided that intent is shown.

“This will be a significant step forward in helping the police to tackle gun crime.”

Mr Baynes said an existing exemption means a person can purchase firearms and operate a miniature rifle range at which others can shoot without a certificate, and therefore “without having undergone the usual stringent police checks on a person’s suitability or police assessment of how they will safely store and use the firearm”.

He said: “The police raised concerns that the exemption is a loophole in firearms law, which is vulnerable to abuse by criminals or terrorists seeking to access firearms and side-stepping the usual robust checks carried out by the police.

“The miniature rifle range exemption has been in existence for many years and is used extensively by small-bore rifle clubs to introduce newcomers to sport shooting.

“It is used by some schools and colleges, by activity centres offering target shooting, at game fairs and in a number of other legitimate environments.

“Many would be severely affected if the exemption were removed entirely, as they would no longer be able to enable newcomers to try out target shooting in a safe and controlled environment.

“In recognition of that, the Bill preserves the benefits that the miniature rifle range exemption offers, while bringing in the appropriate controls by making it a requirement that the operator must be granted a firearms certificate by the police, having undergone all the necessary checks on suitability, security and good reason.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp said the measures will “contribute to public safety” as he offered the Government’s support.

The Bill received an unopposed second reading and will undergo further scrutiny at a later stage.

