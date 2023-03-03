The partygate inquiry: The key questions facing Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The partygate inquiry: The key questions facing Boris Johnson

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 4.48pm
The Commons Privileges Committee is examining whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Commons Privileges Committee is examining whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Commons Privileges Committee has set out the key issues it intends to examine in its inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

In a report issued ahead of a witness session with the former prime minister later this month, the committee said it has already seen evidence suggesting it would have been “obvious” to him at the time that events he attended in No 10 were in breach of official guidance.

These are the main points of the report:

– Mr Johnson was aware of the rules and guidance on social distancing in place at the time having repeatedly referred to them at press conferences between May and December 2020.

– Between May 2020 and January 2021 – when there were restrictions in place on gatherings of more than two people – Mr Johnson was present at seven gatherings at No 10, including one in the garden and another to celebrate his birthday.

Harriet Harman
Harriet Harman, the chair of the the Commons Privileges Committee (Niall Carson/PA)

There was also evidence that he was aware of the regular Friday evening drinks sessions in the No 10 press area and occasionally joined them himself.

– On December 1 2021, Mr Johnson told the House that “all guidance was followed completely in No 10” and the following week, on December 8, he told MPs he had been repeatedly assured there was “no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.

– On December 15 and again on January 19 2022 he urged MPs to wait for Sue Gray’s report but in response to direct questions did not reveal his own knowledge of events.

– Mr Johnson may have misled the House when he said no rules or guidance had been broken – an assertion Ms Gray and the Metropolitan Police later both concluded was not correct.

– The House may have been misled when Mr Johnson failed to tell MPs about his own knowledge of the gatherings, given the evidence that he was present at a number of them himself.

– Mr Johnson’s “purported assurance” that no rules had been broken came initially from his director of communications, former journalist Jack Doyle, and was originally developed as a “line to take” with the media.

– Mr Johnson apparently failed to correct statements he repeatedly made and did not use the well-established procedures of the House to correct something that was wrong at the earliest opportunity.

