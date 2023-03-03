Starmer refuses to say when Sue Gray first approached for Labour role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer refuses to say when Sue Gray first approached for Labour role

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 5.28pm Updated: March 3 2023, 7.06pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Brian Lawless/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has dodged questions about when Labour first approached partygate investigator Sue Gray with the offer of a senior role.

It comes amid a furious reaction from Boris Johnson and his allies to the news that Ms Gray is planning to become the Labour leader’s chief of staff, as he sought to use her move to discredit the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he lied to the House of Commons over lockdown breaches.

The Labour leader, who visited Londonderry on Friday after Rishi Sunak secured his Windsor Framework deal earlier this week, batted away questions about when conversations first began with the high-profile Whitehall civil servant.

Sir Keir said it had been “known for some time” that he was hoping to appoint a chief of staff, but refused to get into specifics when pressed by broadcasters.

Downing Street partygate
Sue Gray, who reported on Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I think it has been known for some time that I have been looking for a chief of staff and I am very focused on what it is I need from a chief of staff,” he said.

The Labour leader, whose party maintains a significant lead against Mr Sunak’s Conservatives, linked her planned appointment to ongoing preparations for government after the next election.

He also robustly defended her reputation, stressing that he was delighted “really strong professional, respected individuals” want to join Labour.

Under the civil service code, officials of Ms Gray’s seniority must wait a minimum of three months before taking up outside employment.

The move will be scrutinised by Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), with Ms Gray expected to await the Acoba decision before starting the role.

Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog can advise waiting periods before civil servants take on other jobs and the Prime Minister ultimately makes the final decision.

But Downing Street made it clear that Mr Sunak cannot block her from taking a job.

“I am delighted that respected, professional individuals want to be part of what we are doing in the Labour Party,” Sir Keir said.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer was visiting Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We are a changed Labour Party and I am very well aware that we have got to earn every vote going into the election, but we won’t be forgiven if we are not prepared for government.

“We are going to inherit a very badly damaged country, damaged economy, damaged public services and I want to ensure we are in a position to deliver for the whole of the United Kingdom and that is why I am so pleased that people of real quality, really respected… want to join the team.”

He also appeared to reject any suggestion the move threatened to undermine the Privileges Committee investigation.

“I think Boris Johnson needs to confront the evidence that is there in front of him and everybody can see that evidence,” he said.

“Rishi Sunak needs to acknowledge that he actually sat on his hands through this process.”

