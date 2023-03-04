Pay deal for ambulance workers could be on horizon after strikes suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pay deal for ambulance workers could be on horizon after strikes suspended

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 12.04am
(PA)
(PA)

A pay deal between the Government and unions representing ambulance staff could be on the horizon after major strikes were suspended.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said he “wants to start talks ASAP” with Unison and GMB unions after they called off industrial action which would have involved tens of thousands of key workers walking out next week.

Unison and GMB made the decision after the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said money was available for potential pay rises covering this year and next.

Some 32,000 NHS workers would have been involved in planned Unison strikes – including 24,500 ambulance staff – while 13,000 ambulance workers were part of the GMB action.

However, Unite union said it will still be going ahead with strikes on Monday and Wednesday over what it calls “unreasonable pre-conditions” for negotiations imposed by the DHSC.

The Health Secretary has said he is keen to agree a “fair deal” with Unison and GMB, and called on Unite to “join other unions at the negotiating table”.

Mr Barclay said: “I’m pleased unions representing the majority of ambulance workers, nurses and physios have agreed to pause strikes and begin formal talks.

“I want to start these talks ASAP to find a fair deal.  I call on Unite to end strikes and join other unions at the negotiating table.”

GMB national secretary Rachel Harrison said the Government’s latest concession marks a “huge shift” in its position, but warned that “the strike will return with a vengeance should talks break down”.

Unison’s Sara Gorton said that industrial action would resume if discussions were not “meaningful”.

On Monday, Unite members at ambulance trusts in the West Midlands, North West, South Central, South Coastal, and East Midlands will strike. 

This marks the first time that Unite members in South Central and South Coastal have taken industrial action.

Members in Yorkshire, who are also striking for the first time, will take industrial action on Wednesday.

