Projects share £600,000 to tackle childhood obesity

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 12.04am
The funding will go towards projects which aim to reduce obesity in children (Lynne Cameron/PA)
The funding will go towards projects which aim to reduce obesity in children (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Almost £600,000 of funding to help prevent childhood obesity has been announced by the Scottish Government.

It said the cash will be used to ensure children up to the age of five and their families are given the tools to develop healthy habits.

The money will be given to six projects which work to prevent childhood obesity and reduce health inequalities as part of Government plans to halve obesity in children in Scotland by 2030.

Public health minister Maree Todd said: “On World Obesity Day we reiterate the importance of improving health and reducing health inequalities across Scotland.

“We want Scotland to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up and we know good nutrition and physical activity is crucial for children’s health and development.

“These projects are crucial to our bold ambition to halve childhood obesity in Scotland by 2030. They tackle inequalities working with families and communities to encourage healthy eating and offering support for those experiencing food insecurity.

Child being weighed
The Scottish Government aims to halve childhood obesity by 2030 (PA)

“We will continue to support local partners to develop these ambitious and effective plans to help prevent and reduce childhood obesity, alongside policies such as our Diet and Healthy Weight Delivery Plan and Best Start Foods payment, which are central to our commitment to ensure everyone in Scotland has access to healthy, nutritious food.”

The NHS Lanarkshire Little n Lively programme in partnership with Healthy Valleys will receive £150,000 of the funding, while the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Thrive Under Five initiative is awarded just under £305,450.

NHS Grampian, NHS Lothian and NHS Fife programmes are also receiving funds, while NHS Ayrshire and Arran’s JumpStart Tots initiative receives £53,769.

Dr Ruth Campbell, consultant dietitian in public health nutrition at NHS Ayrshire and Arran, said: “The continued early years funding from Scottish Government has enabled NHS Ayrshire and Arran to extend the Jumpstart Tots programme to more families across Ayrshire.

“Jumpstart Tots is an interactive healthy lifestyle programme which offers families with children aged between two and five a minimum of eight one-hour sessions that are planned to suit each individual family’s needs.

“Local parents’ feedback has been that the Jumpstart Tots programme has helped them make changes that their whole family has been able to benefit from as a result of finding out more about the food they eat.”

The funding will go towards projects which aim to reduce obesity in children (Lynne Cameron/PA)
