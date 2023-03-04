Proposals to reimburse scam victims are half-baked, says Treasury Committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Proposals to reimburse scam victims are half-baked, says Treasury Committee

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 12.04am
Proposals to reimburse victims of bank transfer scams are half-baked in their current form and need further action, according to the Treasury Committee (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Proposals to reimburse victims of bank transfer scams are half-baked in their current form and need further action, according to the Treasury Committee (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Proposals to reimburse victims of bank transfer scams are half-baked in their current form and need further action, according to the Treasury Committee.

New financial regulations being considered by the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) will require banks and building societies to fully reimburse victims of authorised push payment (APP) scams, where the loss is more than £100.

At least 196,000 people collectively lost £583 million to APP scams in 2021 according to the trade association, UK Finance.

Last month, the Treasury Sub-Committee on Financial Services Regulations, which scrutinises regulatory proposals, questioned why fraud under £100 would not be refunded.

The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) said, in correspondence published on Saturday, that about a quarter (24%) of APP scams were for transactions of less than £100, representing 1% of cases.

These figures were taken from analysis of figures provided by eight members of UK Finance.

The regulator has indicated that it is aligning with the minimum reimbursement level for credit card fraud, the committee said.

The committee also asked what actions would count as “gross negligence” – which would mean customers would not be reimbursed in some circumstances.

The regulator has said it will be working with the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) to monitor how gross negligence is applied by firms.

The committee is concerned that this could further delay scam victims getting their money back.

Commenting on the correspondence, Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee, said: “Fraud is on the rise and our constituents are being robbed.

“Regulators need to get their skates on and sort out all of these exclusions and criteria quickly.

“Our committee will keep up the pressure so that implementation is not dragged out or half-baked.”

Separately, the MPs also asked the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) whether fraudulent transactions within the same bank will miss out on mandatory reimbursement protection.

In response, the regulator agreed in principle that these scams should be reimbursed, but outlined that it does not currently have the regulatory powers to enforce this.

The FCA has said it is considering the next steps, including whether a legislative change may be needed.

The Financial Services and Markets Bill making its way through Parliament will require the PSR to establish a system for mandatory reimbursement of APP fraud over the faster payments system.

MPs are also interested in understanding what similar measures are being taken in the high-value payments system Chaps, which can be used for transactions such as buying a house or a car.

The committee has asked the Bank of England, which is the operator of Chaps, why transactions made through Chaps are not included in the reimbursement proposals.

The Bank has said it is working closely with regulators to ensure planning around APP scam reimbursement intervention is aligned effectively and it will write back again to the committee in the weeks ahead with a fuller update.

The PSR said in a statement: “We welcome the Treasury Committee’s continued interest in this important matter.

“We want people to be better protected if they are targeted by a scammer and our recent proposals aim to provide much greater and consistent levels of protection against APP fraud.

“Our proposals will place strong incentives on banks to do more to detect and prevent APP fraud in the first place. All in all the change we’re proposing, and those we’ve already made, represent a significant step up in the level of protection and support people will get.

“Under our proposals, banks must reimburse the majority of customers who have fallen victim to APP fraud. This will lead to a significant increase on current reimbursement rates, which are around 56%.

“Any exceptions to reimbursement, including gross negligence, are a very high bar which we expect will apply in only a small minority of cases and never where the victim is a vulnerable consumer.”

The PSR said it has received a “wide range of views” to its consultation, which it is considering.

It said: “We will set out our final position in May 2023, which will include our approach to ensuring that there is a consistent understanding around any exceptions.”

The PSR said all feedback received will be considered carefully before any final decision on the best course of action is made “to make sure people are properly protected from these devastating scams”.

