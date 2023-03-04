Row over pupils who damaged Koran raises free speech concerns – Braverman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Row over pupils who damaged Koran raises free speech concerns – Braverman

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 8.02am Updated: March 4 2023, 8.49am
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said there is no legal obligation to be reverent towards any religion (Danny Lawson/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said there is no legal obligation to be reverent towards any religion (Danny Lawson/PA)

Reports of death threats against pupils who allegedly damaged a copy of the Koran are alarming, the Home Secretary has said.

Suella Braverman, who has spoken of her “deep concern” over the case, said it raised broader issues of free speech and promised to work with education officials on new guidance for schools to make clear that teachers “do not have to answer to self-appointed community activists”.

The Department for Education is already believed to be working with Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, after it suspended four students over the incident.

A copy of the Islamic text was brought to school by a Year 10 pupil reportedly as part of a dare last week and its cover was slightly torn while smears of dirt were found on some pages.

Headteacher Tudor Griffiths said initial investigations suggest there was “no malicious intent by those involved”.

The boy’s mother – who said he is 14 years old and has “high functioning autism” – revealed he received “death threats” over the incident.

Writing in the Times, the Home Secretary said: “We do not have blasphemy laws in Great Britain and must not be complicit in the attempts to impose them on this country. There is no right not to be offended.

“There is no legal obligation to be reverent towards any religion.”

Warning that respect for freedom of speech was “going in the wrong direction”, she said Islam should not expect a “special status” to protect the religion from disrespect.

“There is a long, ignoble history of that, which goes back at least as far as the furore over The Satanic Verses,” she said, in reference to the novel by Sir Salman Rushdie that led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s.

“It is rooted in a view — actually a bigoted one — that Muslims are uniquely incapable of controlling themselves if they feel provoked. And it has excused agitators using fear to force people to bend to their demands,” she said.

She writes in the paper that she is “not happy with the way non-crime hate incidents are recorded” and promised to soon announce new guidance for police.

Ms Braverman added: “It is high time for leaders — real leaders, not self-appointed hot-heads — to stand up for our free society. It is this country’s sacred promise to everyone who lives here, whatever their background.

“Every organisation that answers to me as Home Secretary will be in no doubt of where I stand.”

Humanists UK welcomed the response by Ms Braverman.

A spokesperson said: “This country repealed its blasphemy laws in 2008, and has a strong tradition of free speech and expression. Freedom of religion or belief is just as important a right, but like all others that right does not extend to interfering with others’ rights and freedoms.

“We hope the Government will now act swiftly to introduce the promised guidance and look forward to working with them towards this outcome.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
25
2
Kevin Lobban faces another prison term. Image: Facebook.
VIDEO: Watch as drunken MMA fighter smashes Dundee filling station fuel pumps
3
Bill Hamid in action for the U.S National team. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin faces goalkeeping conundrum for Aberdeen…
4
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said there is no legal obligation to be reverent towards any religion (Danny Lawson/PA)
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
5
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
6
New government funding has been announced for the music project. Image: Sistema Scotland
Big Noise Douglas: Scottish Government step in to help under-threat Dundee music project 
7
Dick Campbell argues with fourth official Stewart Luke as Arbroath draw with Hamilton. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell: 5 things Scottish football will miss when veteran Arbroath manager hangs up…
8
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
3
9
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
10
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
‘Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks – now we want to…

More from The Courier

Kim Cessford - 23.06.12 - FOR FILE - pictured answering an emergency distress call are the Arbroath Lifeboat Crew
Arbroath lifeboat called out after 18ft leisure vessel becomes stranded
Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath set to appeal Ricky Little red card ahead of Morton visit
Chris Lewis with his adopted lurcher, Jet.
Army veteran walking UK coastline scavenged bins and slept in toilets before finding love,…
Ash Regan, centre.
Ash Regan independence plan met with grumbles from audience at Fife hustings
The man has been found safe and well.
Missing Arbroath man found safe and well
Spring is coming back to our gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The early signs of spring
CR0041173, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Keiller Centre exhibition about the future of the centre. Picture shows; Designer Lyall Bruce, Director of Neon, Donna Holford-Lovell and Director of the Federation Gallery Kathryn Rattray in the exhibiton space. Wednesday 22nd February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
'Something needs done about the Keiller Centre': Dundonians at heart of artists' mission to…
To go with story by Lauren Robertson. My Life: Isle of Lewis singer Rosie H Sullivan Picture shows; Rosie H Sullivan. Unknown. Supplied by Elly Lucas Date; Unknown
Meet Rosie H Sullivan, the Isle of Lewis indie kid storming Scotland's cities
Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald's next to M90 in Fife
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented