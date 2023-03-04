Hancock leaks reveal WhatsApp risks – information commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hancock leaks reveal WhatsApp risks – information commissioner

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 10.52am
Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages have been dominating headlines this week (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages have been dominating headlines this week (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

The widespread use of WhatsApp by ministers and officials in Whitehall poses risks for transparency, the information commissioner has warned.

Writing in the Telegraph, John Edwards said there was nothing necessarily wrong with the use of WhatsApp but it did pose questions for current policies and procedures.

It comes after a series of articles in the same paper, based on the leak of thousands of WhatsApp messages from former health secretary Matt Hancock, regarding the handling of the pandemic.

The exchanges were passed to the paper by journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who was originally given the material by Mr Hancock while they were collaborating on his memoir of his time in government during the pandemic.

In the paper, she said she had faced a “barrage of hostile questions about journalist ethics” since the stories emerged.

Mr Edwards said the stories pose a fundamental question: “Put simply, how are we going to learn from the experience of the pandemic if we cannot remember it?”

“When the stakes are so high, we cannot rely on individuals’ recollections. We cannot rely on tranches of WhatsApp messages stored on a person’s phone.”

The head of the information rights body said the reporting “exposes how WhatsApp messages were used to discuss and decide key government business during the pandemic”.

He added: “It also underlines the importance of maintaining a public record of these private transcripts for transparency, accountability and lesson learning in the future.

“This is not about preventing the use of WhatsApp. New technologies bring new opportunities and these can play a crucial role in keeping us connected.

“But the risk is that decision-making made via WhatsApp risks being lost from the public record if it is not properly recorded and stored.”

WhatsApp messages are covered under Freedom of Information laws but he admitted that in reality “much of this information rests on people’s personal phones, or within personal accounts, and that it is rarely properly documented and archived”.

“The issue then is not that WhatsApp is being used by ministers, but that policies and procedures in place across Whitehall no longer reflect how ministers and officials work and interact in practice.”

Ms Oakeshott, who has defended her work after Mr Hancock condemned the leak as a “massive betrayal”, said she had received an “astonishing number of letters and emails” in support.

