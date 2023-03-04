Donaldson: DUP won’t be knocked off course by rhetoric over Framework

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Donaldson: DUP won’t be knocked off course by rhetoric over Framework

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 3.16pm Updated: March 4 2023, 3.17pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

DUP deliberations on the Windsor Framework will not be knocked off course by rhetoric and will instead be grounded in reality, the party leader has insisted.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson acknowledged improvements had been made to post-Brexit Irish Sea trading arrangements for Northern Ireland but said questions remain about “core sectors of our economy”.

He reiterated that his party will take time to secure “clear answers” on aspects of the proposed arrangements they still have questions about.

His comments, contained in a message to party supporters, came as Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald again called on the DUP to lift its blockade on devolution in Northern Ireland and end the powersharing “limbo”.

Ms McDonald and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill met party activists in Belfast on Saturday morning to update them on the week’s developments.

The UK and EU are hoping their proposed framework to deliver changes to the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol will be enough to convince the DUP to return to devolved government.

While the DUP has made clear it will make a collective decision, factoring in views across the party, some prominent DUP figures including Sammy Wilson, Lord Dodds and Ian Paisley have already expressed concerns whether the changes to the Irish Sea trading arrangements go far enough to address their concerns over trade and sovereignty.

Sir Jeffrey updated party members and supporters in a message on Saturday morning.

The message, seen by the PA news agency, stated: “This party will always stand up for Northern Ireland. Our rationale is to look at the long term and build a better Northern Ireland for the next generation.

“There are some who would say ‘yes’ to anything and others who would say ‘no’ to everything because they are more focused on where they have come from than where they are going.

“As the custodians of Northern Ireland’s future, however, we must carefully weigh up the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each situation.

“Where improvements have been made, we will recognise progress and where questions remain, we will take the time to get clear answers.

“In assessing the way ahead, we will not be knocked off course by rhetoric, but we will keep grounded in reality and judge the deal against our seven tests as set out in our 2022 manifesto.”

Brexit
Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

The protocol created checks and processes on the movement of goods from GB into Northern Ireland.

The latest deal between London and Brussels seeks to remove many of those post-Brexit trade barriers, creating a new system for the flow of goods into Northern Ireland.

In the message, Sir Jeffrey criticised rival parties at Stormont that had supported the implementation of the protocol.

“People said it couldn’t be done, but this party has proved that it could. Brussels came back to the table and changes have been made,” he said.

“Whilst we will study the fine print and take expert advice, improvements have been made especially regarding trade however questions remain over core sectors of our economy.

“If the DUP had taken the same approach as Sinn Fein, the SDLP and the Alliance Party, Northern Ireland would be in a worse position today. They not only wanted the Protocol, they wanted it on steroids.”

He added: “Those pro-protocol parties were more focused on the EU’s interests than they were on Northern Ireland’s interests.”

Speaking to the PA news agency at the party meeting in Belfast, Sinn Fein leader Ms McDonald said there was nothing to prevent the DUP returning to Stormont while it sought clarity on aspects of the framework.

“I think we need to be very careful here not to keep playing the politics of this long,” she said.

“Of course people need to work their way through the detail of this deal. We’re doing that, everybody needs to do that. We have consistently said that that can be done whilst the Assembly and the Executive is up and active and delivering for people.

“So we would encourage everyone, but particularly the DUP, to make their decision now, and to give people what they want and what they need, which is government.

“Now, all of the matters that need clarification, can be clarified. But that really cannot be used as an excuse for no executive and no assembly. I think time has run out on that now.”

She added: “A return of government or return of the assembly, respecting the democratic verdict of all of the electorate, nationalists, republicans, unionists and loyalists also is a win for everyone.

“What we have at the moment is the worst of all possible worlds, we have stalemate.”

Ms McDonald said the DUP returning to devolution was the “right and sensible thing” to do.

“For us, it is now all about getting government back up and running.

“We now have the negotiations concluded, there is a deal on the table, we are absolutely satisfied that it ensures no hardening of the border on the island, protection of the Good Friday Agreement, protection of the all-Ireland economy and of course, access to the European market, which is so essential for the economic opportunities here.

“And now it’s decision time. That is really it.

“We are making active preparations for a return of the Assembly, for a return of the Executive and there really is no time to lose. This is not a time for continuing limbo.

“People, I think, want and absolutely deserve now a decision and a very, very speedy establishment of government.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
25
2
Kevin Lobban faces another prison term. Image: Facebook.
VIDEO: Watch as drunken MMA fighter smashes Dundee filling station fuel pumps
3
Bill Hamid in action for the U.S National team. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin faces goalkeeping conundrum for Aberdeen…
4
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
5
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
6
New government funding has been announced for the music project. Image: Sistema Scotland
Big Noise Douglas: Scottish Government step in to help under-threat Dundee music project 
7
Dick Campbell argues with fourth official Stewart Luke as Arbroath draw with Hamilton. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell: 5 things Scottish football will miss when veteran Arbroath manager hangs up…
8
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
3
9
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
10
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
‘Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks – now we want to…

More from The Courier

Kim Cessford - 23.06.12 - FOR FILE - pictured answering an emergency distress call are the Arbroath Lifeboat Crew
Arbroath lifeboat called out after 18ft leisure vessel becomes stranded
Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath set to appeal Ricky Little red card ahead of Morton visit
Chris Lewis with his adopted lurcher, Jet.
Army veteran walking UK coastline scavenged bins and slept in toilets before finding love,…
Ash Regan, centre.
Ash Regan independence plan met with grumbles from audience at Fife hustings
The man has been found safe and well.
Missing Arbroath man found safe and well
Spring is coming back to our gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The early signs of spring
CR0041173, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Keiller Centre exhibition about the future of the centre. Picture shows; Designer Lyall Bruce, Director of Neon, Donna Holford-Lovell and Director of the Federation Gallery Kathryn Rattray in the exhibiton space. Wednesday 22nd February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
'Something needs done about the Keiller Centre': Dundonians at heart of artists' mission to…
To go with story by Lauren Robertson. My Life: Isle of Lewis singer Rosie H Sullivan Picture shows; Rosie H Sullivan. Unknown. Supplied by Elly Lucas Date; Unknown
Meet Rosie H Sullivan, the Isle of Lewis indie kid storming Scotland's cities
Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald's next to M90 in Fife
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented