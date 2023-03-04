AI tools like ChatGPT could play role in government – science minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AI tools like ChatGPT could play role in government – science minister

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 9.07pm
Secretary of State for Science Michelle Donelan (Aaron Chown/PA)
Secretary of State for Science Michelle Donelan (Aaron Chown/PA)

Artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT could play a role in Whitehall, the new science secretary has suggested.

Michelle Donelan, recently appointed Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, told the Sunday Telegraph that ChatGPT represented a “massive opportunity” more broadly.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, since taking office last year, has spoken of his ambition to turn the UK into a “science superpower”.

Ms Donelan, who took over the new role following the Prime Minister’s departmental reshuffle last month, said the civil service should rely on its own experts but did not rule out a role for artificial intelligence in the future.

ChatGPT, which has made headlines in recent weeks, is a form of generative AI which came to prominence after a version of it was released to the public last year.

It can respond to questions in a human-like manner and understand the context of follow-up queries much like in human conversations, as well as being able to compose longform pieces of writing if asked.

“I think these types of technology are going to create a whole new section of jobs and in areas that we haven’t even thought of, and where this leads us is limitless. We need to tap into that,” Ms Donelan said.

“Of course we need regulation in place, we need safeguards. But we should never be afraid of these technologies. We should be embracing them and utilising them so that they can lead to job creation here in the UK.”

Asked about the use in the civil service, she said: “We need to think about what is the use for ChatGPT, just like any other organisation would as well.

“I think these are things we need to look at – I think that when we look at all forms of technology, what we should be thinking about is not how does this replace somebody’s job or how does this replace the functions of an individual.

“If we look at how this kind of technology could be utilised by teachers or by hospitals, you can think about how AI and other technology can reduce the administrative burden that individuals are facing so that they can get on with the actual job they were hired to do.

“Those are the kind of opportunities that I think we should be exploring from new and emerging technology.”

