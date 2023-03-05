Hancock said removing NHS England chief executive would be ‘massive improvement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hancock said removing NHS England chief executive would be ‘massive improvement’

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 12.06am
Downing Street handout photo of chief executive officer of the NHS Simon Stevens holds a Digital Press Conference on Covid-19 in 10 Downing Street, London (10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA)
Downing Street handout photo of chief executive officer of the NHS Simon Stevens holds a Digital Press Conference on Covid-19 in 10 Downing Street, London (10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA)

Matt Hancock was irked by the chief executive of NHS England during the pandemic and even said that ousting him would be a “massive improvement”, according to the latest set of leaked WhatsApp messages.

The Telegraph reports that the private messages appear to show that Simon Stevens, now Lord Stevens, was belittled behind the scenes and that Mr Hancock, the then health secretary, and Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s then chief adviser, wanted to get rid of him for at least 18 months before he retired in July 2021.

Some six months into the pandemic, Mr Hancock wrote that “removing SS (Simon Stevens) will be a massive improvement”, according to the paper.

Coronavirus
Former NHS England’s chief executive Simon Stevens applauds NHS staff( Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It also says Mr Hancock messaged Mr Cummings saying he was approaching the top surgery professor Lord Ara Darzi to “persuade” Lord Stevens to quit.

Further contact was made from Mr Cummings on February 3, days after the first two Covid cases were detected in the UK.

A Downing Street meeting in April 2020 prompted Mr Hancock’s special adviser Allan Nixon to comment on how it looked bad.

He wrote on WhatsApp: “You look like you’re losing grip in front of No 10 by having a go at Simon like that.

“Simon needs a kick but don’t make yourself look bad in the process.”

Mr Hancock replied: “It’s OK – he needs to know he is massively f****** up.

“And I’ll tell the room what happened once the video is off.”

Mr Nixon responded: “OK but be aware from afar it looks like you’re cracking under pressure.”

Lord Stevens, who spoke out on a range of issues including NHS funding, was made a life peer in recognition of his services to the NHS.

The paper says there are messages between Mr Hancock and Lord Stevens, in which they argue over whether the NHS boss should have made an announcement over the reopening of dental practices as it could have been included in a television press conference.

Matt Hancock new TV company
Matt Hancock (Aaron Chown/PA) 

In the leaked messages Mr Hancock describes Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), as “worse than useless” and wonders to his permanent secretary: “Can we fire him?”

Sir Jeremy is also described as “totally offside” and a “complete loudmouth”, the paper reports.

When Sir Jeremy left Sage, he stressed he was stepping down to focus on his work at health research foundation the Wellcome Trust.

In December the World Health Organisation named him as its new chief scientist.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
2
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
4
Brian Cox, Daragh O'Malley and Sean Bean on set in the former Soviet Union in 1993.
TV ‘misery’ that led to Dundee star Brian Cox’s exit from Sharpe
5
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
6
Viewforth High head teacher Lisa Moore. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for ‘strong relationships’ but told to improve attainment and…
7
Jim Goodwin was irked. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams ‘mindless idiots’ in Aberdeen section as Dundee United boss reveals he…
3
8
Mark Barclay leaving court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Flustered’ Dundee drink-driver fled pub after soldiers arrived
9
Downing Street handout photo of chief executive officer of the NHS Simon Stevens holds a Digital Press Conference on Covid-19 in 10 Downing Street, London (10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA)
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
10
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
‘Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks – now we want to…

More from The Courier

There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Death of Dundee teenager
Tributes as Dundee police probe death of girl, 16
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien claims Hamilton striker didn't want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath…
Lynsey Mitchell takes Rosie the guide dog through the everyday street obstacle course at the Forfar training centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Guide Dogs: How charity's Forfar base has been changing lives for 60 years
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys

Editor's Picks

Most Commented