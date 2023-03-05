Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament on partygate, insists minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament on partygate, insists minister

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 10.19am Updated: March 5 2023, 1.03pm
Former prime minister Boris Johnson was defended by the Northern Ireland Secretary (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament over partygate, a senior Cabinet minister has said.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris offered a staunch defence of the former prime minister on Sunday, after a Privileges Committee report found that evidence strongly suggested breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to Mr Johnson.

Mr Heaton-Harris, who served as Mr Johnson’s chief whip, said he “does not believe for one second” that the former PM misled MPs.

Speaking on Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News, he said Mr Johnson is “100%” a man of integrity, adding: “I do not believe for one second Boris knowingly misled Parliament.

“I don’t think he will be found to have misled Parliament.

Chris Heaton-Harris
Chris Heaton-Harris said Boris Johnson is ‘100%’ a man of integrity (Jordan Pettit/PA)

“In this country, you’re innocent until you’re proven guilty. I’m absolutely convinced Boris did not knowingly mislead Parliament.”

He later repeated his defence on the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, but was pressed on whether this is the official Government line.

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: “I don’t think there’s a Government official position. There’s a parliamentary process going on. And I think we would wait to see what came out of that parliamentary process.”

The cross-party committee inquiry on Friday said the Commons may have been misled at least four times, with MPs set to cross-examine Mr Johnson later this month.

Mr Johnson has claimed the inquiry’s preliminary report showed he was being “vindicated”, while he and his allies have sought to cast doubt on civil service investigator Sue Gray’s own report into events in Downing Street following her surprise move to Sir Keir Starmer’s office.

According to the written evidence in the committee’s interim report, Mr Johnson remarked that a mid-pandemic leaving party in No 10 was “probably the most unsocially distanced gathering in the UK right now”.

WhatsApp messages given to the inquiry show advisers “struggling” with how parties were within the rules, with one conceding an excuse “blows another great gaping hole in the PM’s account”.

The committee said: “The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of guidance would have been obvious to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the gatherings.

Downing Street partygate
Then prime minister Boris Johnson, right, at a leaving gathering in the Number 10 press office while lockdown rules were in place (Cabinet Office/PA)

“There is evidence that those who were advising Mr Johnson about what to say to the press and in the House were themselves struggling to contend that some gatherings were within the rules.”

In what is likely to be a highly anticipated appearance, Mr Johnson is expected to give oral evidence as part of the inquiry, in a session broadcast live on television, in the week starting March 20.

Mr Johnson received one of the 126 fines issued by Scotland Yard over lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

If found to have lied to Parliament and suspended for more than 10 days, he could be forced to face a by-election.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain hit out at the comments by Mr Heaton-Harris, calling it “completely inappropriate” for him to “assert Boris Johnson’s innocence live on TV”.

“Boris is doing his utmost to publicly discredit this inquiry and wriggle out of answering the tough questions posed to him, he does not need Heaton-Harris’s help,” she said.

