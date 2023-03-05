Alternative to powersharing in NI is joint UK/Irish arrangement – O’Neill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alternative to powersharing in NI is joint UK/Irish arrangement – O’Neill

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 10.47am Updated: March 5 2023, 2.15pm
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill (PA)
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill (PA)

Governance in Northern Ireland would probably involve a joint arrangement between the UK and Irish governments if powersharing is not restored at Stormont, Michelle O’Neill has said.

The Sinn Fein vice president reiterated her call on the DUP to end its blockade on devolution in Belfast following the deal on post-Brexit trade struck by London and Brussels.

Unionists have previously reacted angrily to any suggestion of Irish involvement in the governance of Northern Ireland in the absence of devolution.

While Ms O’Neill expressed a “cautious welcome” for the overall Windsor Framework deal she said her party had some concerns about its “Stormont brake” and the potential for it to create further problems around the application of future EU laws in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader said the result of last May’s Assembly election has to be honoured and powersharing restored.

“We obviously had a very historic election last May, for the very first time a nationalist was returned as first minister, and I am in the position of first minister-designate,” she told Sky News.

“The DUP have failed to honour that election to this point, but I still hope that they will get to that point, because powersharing is how politics works in the north.

NI Executive Formation Bill
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted his party will take its time to come to a position on the Windsor Framework (PA)

“We have a special and unique circumstance because of the Good Friday Agreement and there isn’t any other alternative.

“In fact, probably the alternative to powersharing would be some arrangement between the British and Irish government.”

The Stormont parties are due to receive briefings from UK Government officials in the week ahead on how the brake will operate.

The mechanism offers a minority of MLAs (30 from at least two parties) the ability to refer to the UK Government its concerns about the introduction of new EU laws in Northern Ireland. The Government could then potentially veto the application of those laws in the region.

Ms O’Neill said it would be “reasonable” that the two parties should come from different traditions in Northern Ireland, to prevent a scenario where either unionists or nationalists could alone pull the brake.

“I think that’s all very reasonable,” she told RTE Radio One.

“What we don’t want to see here is that in order to square the circle and to have achieved this agreement, we don’t want to see that they’ve created a new problem.

“But, yes, absolutely there shouldn’t be an ability for anybody to be able to, because of political reasons, to block.

“This mechanism is something that apparently is something only to be used whenever there is something that has significant impact, as opposed to anything that’s perhaps trivial by nature.”

The DUP has yet to decide whether to back the Windsor Framework.

Brexit
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, flanked by colleagues Michelle O’Neill and Conor Murphy, speaking after briefing party activists on the Windsor Framework (David Young/PA)

The UK and EU are hoping their proposed framework to deliver changes to the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol will be enough to convince the party to return to devolved government.

While the DUP has made clear it will make a collective decision, factoring in views across the party, some prominent DUP figures including Sammy Wilson, Lord Dodds and Ian Paisley have already expressed concerns whether the changes to the Irish Sea trading arrangements go far enough to address their concerns over trade and sovereignty.

Ms O’Neill said it was time for the DUP to show “leadership” and agree to restoring powersharing while still continuing its process of examining the deal.

“They deliberately took a tactic, they decided to walk away from the executive in order to influence the negotiation (between the UK and EU), but the negotiation is now complete, so there’s no reason for them to stay outside of the executive,” she told Sky News.

“They should be back around the executive table, taking on the matters of the day. And then, yes, let us work through all the details of this in the deal because I equally have some concerns, particularly around this issue of a Stormont brake and what that might look like and how it can be used, because I certainly don’t want any deal to replace a problem with a problem.

“But these are things we can do whilst also being in the executive.”

Ms O’Neill said Northern Ireland’s continued single market access represents a huge opportunity for the region.

She said that opportunity could be maximised if powersharing is restored ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement, with the potential of US President Joe Biden visiting and international attention focused on Northern Ireland.

Ms O’Neill said the DUP cannot deliberate “endlessly” on whether it is going to accept the Windsor Framework and return to devolution.

“We now have this unique selling point, and I want to maximise that, and I want the Good Friday Agreement anniversary on top of that opportunity to be a huge catalyst for investment here, and that should not be missed,” she said.

“The DUP cannot go on in this vain endlessly. Yes, everybody wants to do their due diligence, but then get around the table and make politics work with the rest of us.”

