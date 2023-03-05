NI governance change could be considered if deal not accepted – Heaton-Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NI governance change could be considered if deal not accepted – Heaton-Harris

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 12.13pm
It is hoped the framework will lead to the resumption of devolution at Stormont (PA)
The Government could consider changes to Northern Ireland’s governance if some in the unionist community do not accept Rishi Sunak’s deal with the EU, Chris Heaton-Harris has suggested.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said he is focused on clarifying details in the Windsor Framework for members of the Democratic Unionist Party and others who are still considering whether to support it, before looking at other steps forward.

Mr Heaton-Harris also said he hopes to be able to “cunningly persuade” Boris Johnson to back the deal in a Commons vote, replacing the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed by the former prime minister.

Mr Johnson has publicly criticised the deal, claiming he would find it “very hard” to support.

The Windsor Framework agreed by Mr Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last week is the Prime Minister’s bid to solve the deadlock caused by the protocol.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen after announcing the deal (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The change in Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements would make sure goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland do not have to undergo regulatory checks, in an attempt to eliminate the effective Irish Sea border.

The DUP is currently considering whether to back the new deal, as is the Eurosceptic alliance of backbench Tory MPs the European Research Group.

Both groups are concerned about EU jurisdiction in Northern Ireland under the new deal.

Ministers have insisted the “Stormont brake” in the agreement would give MLAs a say over whether new EU laws would apply in Northern Ireland.

Asked by Sky News what would happen if the DUP does not back the deal, Mr Heaton-Harris said he is working to “clarify all the questions” from the unionist community.

He added: “I would like to think that at that point we will be able to get the executive up and running, but I have already, in fact last week we were passing legislation through Parliament, the Executive Formation Act, which allows me to have the opportunity to call elections at any point during the next year should that be required.

Chris Heaton-Harris
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris spoke of his confidence in the new framework (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“There are other routes forward, and we need to do things on governance if that is the case.

“However, I am a glass half full man, I believe we can get this right. The Windsor Framework is an amazing leap forward. I do think it actually delivers on all the questions that have been asked.”

Pressed on whether he would put a timeframe on another Stormont election, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I have learned from previous lessons in Northern Ireland that you don’t set timeframes, and even if you have one in your mind you would never give it publicly.”

Asked about Mr Johnson’s criticism of the Windsor Framework, the senior Cabinet minister said: “I was his chief whip so I’d like to think by the time we get to vote I’d have cunningly persuaded him that he actually needs to vote for the deal.

“Boris is a law unto himself in many ways. But he is a great man, a wise man, an honest man, and I believe he will come to see that it is a good idea.”

Mr Heaton-Harris also suggested the framework would allow Northern Ireland to fully feel the benefits of any future UK trade deals.

“I think we can,” he responded when asked if he could guarantee businesses and people in Northern Ireland would be full participants in future trade agreements.

While Mr Heaton-Harris remained positive about convincing the DUP, Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill suggested future governance in Northern Ireland could involve a joint arrangement between the UK and Irish governments if the unionist party does not return to Stormont.

“I still hope that they will get to that point, because powersharing is how politics works in the north,” she added.

