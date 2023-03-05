Small boats legislation will leave thousands in limbo, refugee campaigners warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Small boats legislation will leave thousands in limbo, refugee campaigners warn

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 10.32pm
Government legislation is yet to be published but it has already been criticised by campaigners (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Government legislation is yet to be published but it has already been criticised by campaigners (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government has been warned that plans to render as inadmissible asylum claims from those who travel to the UK on small boats will leave thousands “permanently in limbo”.

The Refugee Council said the proposed legislation, details of which are set to be announced this week, could effectively “shatter” UK commitments under the UN refugee convention.

The charity said figures show that of all those who crossed the Channel last year, two-thirds would be granted asylum, as it warned the plans are “unworkable” and “costly”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday vowed to put an end to “immoral” illegal migration, with the legislation set to place a duty on the Home Secretary to remove “as soon as reasonably practicable” anyone who arrives on a small boat, either to Rwanda or a “safe third country”.

Arrivals will be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, with plans also to ban them from returning once removed.

It comes as trade unions joined forces on Sunday to condemn the rise in far-right organised violence and intimation against refugees, claiming the Government is “complicit in these attacks”.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the plans “shatter the UK’s long-standing commitment under the UN Convention to give people a fair hearing regardless of the path they have taken to reach our shores”.

He added: “They will simply add more cost and chaos to the system.

“The majority of the men, women and children who cross the Channel do so because they are desperate to escape war, conflict and persecution.

“The Government’s flawed legislation will not stop the boats but result in tens of thousands locked up in detention at huge cost, permanently in limbo and being treated as criminals simply for seeking refuge.

“It’s unworkable, costly and won’t stop the boats.

“It is not a crime to seek safety. No parent sends a child on a desperately dangerous journey without good reason.

“We need a sensible and humane plan that focuses on compassion and competence creating safe and orderly routes for refugees to reach the UK, such as refugee visas, a fair asylum system with timely decision making, and a workable agreement with our European partners to share responsibility for all those who want sanctuary in the region.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield salon to close after 14 years due to rising costs
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information on missing 13-year-old Ellie Clark Picture shows; Ellie Clark. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 05/03/2023
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
7
Eilish McColgan holds arms aloft after winning silver at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record
8
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys
9
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
10
Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

More from The Courier

Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural areas
Dunfermline supporters have turned up in their numbers this season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline set to welcome biggest league crowd in more than NINE years when Falkirk…
Perth recycling centre fire
Concerns over recycling centre safety raised months before fatal Perth explosion
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information after a crossbow was fired into a parked car in Lochore Picture shows; Loch Leven Terrace and a crossbow.. Lochore, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps/Shutterstock Date; 05/03/2023
Police appealing for information after crossbow fired at car in Fife
Ritchie-Hosler was Dunfermline's main man. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead…
Team Henderson celebrate their World Junior gold. Image: WCF.
Two new Perthshire World Junior curling champions, Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt, follow in…
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented