Investment and reform needed for just transition in energy – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Investment and reform needed for just transition in energy – report

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 12.04am
Authors spoke to oil workers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Authors spoke to oil workers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Investment and reform of the energy sector is needed to secure a just transition for offshore workers, a report from trade unions and environmental campaigners says.

The report, titled Our Power, sets out a number of demands from oil and gas workers around how to ensure they can transition to low-carbon jobs.

These include investment in ports and manufacturing and an offshore training passport for those who want to move to the renewables sector.

They also demand equal pay for migrant workers in the offshore sector and a higher minimum wage for all.

Authors spoke to offshore workers at workshops held in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Newcastle, as well as carrying out a survey of 1,000 staff in the sector.

Some said that foreign workers are paid far less than their UK-based colleagues working on renewables installations or ships.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s head of campaigns Mary Church, said: “Our current energy system is destroying our climate, is unaffordable to millions and is failing the people who work in it.

“Climate science is crystal clear that we have to rapidly phase out fossil fuels if we want a liveable future.

“Failure from politicians to properly plan and support the transition to renewables is leaving workers totally adrift on the whims of oil and gas companies, and the planet to burn.

“The Scottish Government must pick up these demands and run with them as part of their just transition plan for the energy sector.”

The RMT’s regional organiser Jake Molloy said: “The workforce must be fully engaged, involved, and empowered in the process if we are to achieve a real just transition.

“Politicians must wake up to the fact that we need a new model.

“The current lack of a real transition plan from politicians and industry is failing the existing workforce, fuelling discontent and disillusionment which is evident with the growing number of disputes and industrial action.

“These demands are the start of an energy plan that will deliver affordable and secure energy, through secure employment across the energy sector.

“We need an industry that protects domiciled and migrant workers, who must be paid as UK workers and not exploited for greater profit.

“We need a manufacturing base to support new developments and decommissioning.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield salon to close after 14 years due to rising costs
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information on missing 13-year-old Ellie Clark Picture shows; Ellie Clark. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 05/03/2023
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
7
Eilish McColgan holds arms aloft after winning silver at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record
8
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys
9
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
10
Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

More from The Courier

Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural areas
Dunfermline supporters have turned up in their numbers this season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline set to welcome biggest league crowd in more than NINE years when Falkirk…
Perth recycling centre fire
Concerns over recycling centre safety raised months before fatal Perth explosion
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information after a crossbow was fired into a parked car in Lochore Picture shows; Loch Leven Terrace and a crossbow.. Lochore, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps/Shutterstock Date; 05/03/2023
Police appealing for information after crossbow fired at car in Fife
Ritchie-Hosler was Dunfermline's main man. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead…
Team Henderson celebrate their World Junior gold. Image: WCF.
Two new Perthshire World Junior curling champions, Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt, follow in…
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented