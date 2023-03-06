Shadow chancellor accuses Tories of ‘squandering’ UK’s economic potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shadow chancellor accuses Tories of ‘squandering’ UK’s economic potential

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 12.05am
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour would boost the economy (Steve Allen/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour would boost the economy (Steve Allen/PA)

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has accused the Conservatives of “squandering” the UK’s economic potential as she called for an end to the Government’s “sticking plaster” approach.

Ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget, the Labour frontbencher warned the “huge cost-of-living crisis” was “still the number one concern” as she spoke of the need to prioritise economic growth.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “We’ve been very clear that we’ve got to have an end to this sticking plaster politics of just solving the immediate problem, but never fixing the fundamentals, and the truth is we have got some massive immediate problems at the moment because of a failure of the Conservatives over the last 13 years to fix the foundations.

“We’ve got a huge cost-of-living crisis now, still the number one concern of families and pensioners, and if the Government sticks with its current plans, the average gas and electricity bill will go up by £500 in April and it doesn’t have to be that way.

“We’ve committed to extending the windfall tax and closing the loopholes that exist within it… and use that money to reduce people’s gas and electricity bills.”

Ms Reeves said Labour was “absolutely determined” not to “make any unfunded spending commitments”, citing Liz Truss’s short-lived premiership and the “devastating consequences for family finances”.

She said: “An incoming Labour government is going to be facing a triple whammy of economic growth on the floor, public debt close to 100% of GDP and public services that are on their knees and it does mean that an incoming Labour government is not going to be able to do everything that we want as quickly as we want because of the inheritance we will face.”

She added: “I know that our country has so much potential, our industrial heritage, skills, great universities, the efforts of millions of ordinary working people and thousands of businesses, that we could be doing so much better if we weren’t squandering all of that potential.

“So economic growth to be achieved through our green prosperity plan, the reforms to business rates, the reforms to the Brexit deal… with reforms to the British business bank, that would be the heart of a Labour budget.”

On public sector strikes, the MP for Leeds West said the Government “need to take its responsibilities seriously for resolving industrial disputes”, adding Labour “would be in negotiations”.

She said: “We recognise the challenges that public sector workers face with the rising cost of living but also the problems that our public services face with a recruitment and a retention crisis.”

Labour would fund “one of the biggest expansions of the NHS workforce in its history”, she said, by scrapping the non-dom tax status “which costs £3.2 billion a year”.

Ms Reeves pointed to the UK as the “only G7 economy that’s still smaller than it was before the pandemic” as she referred to the economic impact of the NHS backlog.

She said: “I believe that you need a strong economy to have strong public services, but you also need strong public services for a strong economy.

“When you’ve seven million people waiting for hospital procedures, that is clearly going to be taking people out of the labour market, similarly the mental health epidemic.”

She said that Labour has “fully funded and costed plans for breakfast clubs for all primary school age children which I know will make a big difference to lots of working parents”.

She added: “We recognise the challenge of both social care and childcare as being a barrier for some people in the labour market.”

Under Sir Keir Starmer, she said Labour is a “party of integrity and a party that is determined to govern in the national interest for the whole country”.

Ms Reeves described getting Labour’s “first poll lead on the economy since the early 2000s” as a “really big moment for the Labour Party”, adding: “We’ve sustained that under three Prime Ministers now.”

On devolution, she said: “You’re not going to be able to grow the economy in all parts of the country with good jobs and productivity if all powers and all decisions are made in Whitehall and Westminster.”

A Government spokesperson said: “This government is focused on delivering on the people’s priorities, to build a better, more secure, more prosperous future that this country deserves.

“Our plan to halve inflation this year will allow everyone’s incomes to go further, easing the cost of living and giving people financial security.

“And while we work towards achieving that, we are providing significant support, worth on average £3,500 per household, over this year and next.”

