PM’s post-Brexit deal is Government ‘clearing up its own mess’ – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

PM’s post-Brexit deal is Government ‘clearing up its own mess’ – Labour

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 12.05am
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised by Labour (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised by Labour (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit deal with the EU is “just a case of the Government clearing up its own mess”, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said.

The Labour frontbencher mocked the Prime Minister’s comments that his agreement put Northern Ireland “in the unbelievably special position” of accessing both the EU and British markets, saying: “I didn’t know he was such a fan of the single market.”

But the MP for Leeds West rejected reopening the Brexit referendum debate, telling the PA news agency: “We’re not going to be going back into the single market or customs union and Labour have been clear about that as well.”

She said her party is “proposing practical changes and improvements that could be won in a short space of time rather than years more of negotiations which I don’t think is in our country’s interest”.

Ms Reeves warned businesses across the UK are “still dealing with botched decisions” almost seven years since the Brexit vote, branding it “a total mess”.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s Windsor Framework negotiated with the EU, she said: “Obviously we welcome the fact that the Government have secured changes to the (Northern Ireland) protocol.

“The protocol was not working. Boris Johnson said back in 2019 that he had an oven ready deal, he had nothing of the sort and here we are almost seven years after the vote to leave the EU happened, still dealing with botched decisions since then.

“So we welcome the fact that there’s improvements to the protocol but it is just a case of the Government clearing up its own mess.”

She added: “We’re not going to be going back into the single market or customs union and Labour have been clear about that as well, but it does show that improvements can be made to the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the protocol that was secured just over two years ago. That’s positive because there’s lots of aspects of the botched Brexit deal that is not working for British businesses.”

She said that some UK businesses were no longer exporting to the EU due to additional paperwork and bureaucracy while the cultural industries were facing barriers to touring.

She said: “It’s a total mess and we are determined to fix some of the holes in the Brexit deal if we have the opportunity to form the next Government.”

Pointing to the Government time spent on Brexit, she added: “It’s now been eight years of banging on about Europe and I think another referendum, years more of protracted negotiations would be reliving the trauma that we’ve already been through as a country, but also more uncertainty for businesses who just want to know the framework within which they have to operate.

“We are proposing practical changes and improvements that could be won in a short space of time rather than years more of negotiations which I don’t think is in our country’s interest.”

She said Labour would “look to secure a veterinary agreement to help our agricultural and fishing industries” as well as wanting “touring rights for artists”.

She added: “Services represent well more than 80% of our economy now, but there was almost nothing in the Brexit deal for our service industries.

“One of the things that professional services are saying to me is that they really want mutual recognition of professional qualifications. So if you qualify in the UK as an accountant, an architect or a lawyer, those qualifications could still be recognised in the EU countries.”

She went on: “I represent a Leave voting constituency and I voted Remain.

“I’m not convinced that given a chance to vote again – the question would be different as well – would we want to go back in and I think that people don’t want to go through those painful debates and that division that the Brexit referendum opened up and businesses don’t want that uncertainty of years more of negotiations.

“There are practical improvements that could be made to the Trade and Cooperation Agreement that would be in our national interest and that would be my focus and my priority.”

Asked if the current Brexit deal was acting as a barrier to growth, she said: “Of course it is.

“I know the Government don’t like experts very much, but every economist will tell you that it has affected our growth and our potential as an economy, but let’s be clear that Britain’s growth rates were on a downward trajectory before we voted to leave the EU, so the idea that if you just went back in time seven years, that all our economic problems would be fixed, I don’t accept that.

“We can’t just blame Brexit for our problems, there are other challenges as well that an incoming Labour government would like to address.”

She added: “I think that the deal that the Government secured was not good enough and it has reduced exports, it has reduced investment into Britain and we want to put that right with the improvements that I’ve set out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield salon to close after 14 years due to rising costs
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information on missing 13-year-old Ellie Clark Picture shows; Ellie Clark. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 05/03/2023
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
7
Eilish McColgan holds arms aloft after winning silver at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record
8
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys
9
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
10
Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

More from The Courier

Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural areas
Dunfermline supporters have turned up in their numbers this season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline set to welcome biggest league crowd in more than NINE years when Falkirk…
Perth recycling centre fire
Concerns over recycling centre safety raised months before fatal Perth explosion
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information after a crossbow was fired into a parked car in Lochore Picture shows; Loch Leven Terrace and a crossbow.. Lochore, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps/Shutterstock Date; 05/03/2023
Police appealing for information after crossbow fired at car in Fife
Ritchie-Hosler was Dunfermline's main man. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead…
Team Henderson celebrate their World Junior gold. Image: WCF.
Two new Perthshire World Junior curling champions, Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt, follow in…
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented