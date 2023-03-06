New Government ads to encourage complaints about ‘rogue landlords’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New Government ads to encourage complaints about ‘rogue landlords’

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 12.06am
The Government is launching a new advertising campaign to encourage social housing tenants to complain about shoddy accommodation (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Government is launching a new advertising campaign to encourage social housing tenants to complain about shoddy accommodation (Victoria Jones/PA)

Social housing tenants will be urged to complain about shoddy and dangerous housing in a major new Government advertising campaign.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said the campaign, which will encourage tenants to voice complaints first to landlords and then to the Housing Ombudsman if necessary, will “shine a light” on rogue landlords.

The new focus on substandard housing comes after an outcry following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in his home.

The Government has since put forward Awaab’s Law, which requires landlords to fix reported hazards in social housing, such as mould, in a “timely fashion” or rehouse tenants in safe accommodation.

“Too many social housing tenants are being let down and ignored. This government is determined to stand up for them and give them a proper voice. They deserve a decent, safe and secure home, just like everybody else,” Mr Gove said.

“So we are shining a light on rogue landlords that ignore their tenants time and again and allow families to live in disrepair.

“This campaign will make sure tenants know their rights and how to make a complaint – giving them the confidence to go to the Ombudsman and ensure action is taken.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Housing Secretary Michael Gove (Aaron Chown/PA)

The adverts will run across England from Monday until the end of April, with images of black mould and leaking ceilings used as part of the campaign.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said that adverts would be aired on dozens of commercial radio stations, as well as on stations broadcasting in Arabic, Polish, Bengali and other languages.

Users of apps and platforms such as Spotify, Amazon Music and Nextdoor will also see and hear the ads.

Housing Ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “Effective complaint handling starts with landlords getting things right first time.

“If and when things do go wrong, landlords must fix the issue, apologise, offer appropriate compensation, and show they have learned from those errors.

“If that doesn’t happen then residents can take their complaint to us at the Housing Ombudsman. We’re free, independent and impartial in order to help residents and landlords find a resolution to their complaint.”

The Government has said that the new campaign will also fund training for Citizens’ Advice staff in two pilot areas of London and the north west to support local residents.

The Social Housing (Regulation) Bill, which is on the verge of becoming law, contains plans to strengthen social housing regulation – including new powers to issue unlimited fines to landlords who fail to meet standards.

Labour’s Lisa Nandy said: “It is scandalous that anybody has to live in mouldy, damp housing. Measures to treat social housing tenants with more respect are long overdue.”

“But a decade of decay and drift has left us with a chronic lack of social housing. Tenants facing rent hikes in just a few weeks without the prospect of better standards need more than the relaunch of an old campaign,” the shadow housing secretary added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield salon to close after 14 years due to rising costs
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information on missing 13-year-old Ellie Clark Picture shows; Ellie Clark. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 05/03/2023
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
7
Eilish McColgan holds arms aloft after winning silver at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record
8
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys
9
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
10
Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

More from The Courier

Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural areas
Dunfermline supporters have turned up in their numbers this season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline set to welcome biggest league crowd in more than NINE years when Falkirk…
Perth recycling centre fire
Concerns over recycling centre safety raised months before fatal Perth explosion
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information after a crossbow was fired into a parked car in Lochore Picture shows; Loch Leven Terrace and a crossbow.. Lochore, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps/Shutterstock Date; 05/03/2023
Police appealing for information after crossbow fired at car in Fife
Ritchie-Hosler was Dunfermline's main man. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead…
Team Henderson celebrate their World Junior gold. Image: WCF.
Two new Perthshire World Junior curling champions, Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt, follow in…
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented