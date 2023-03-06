Strikes Bill likely in breach of ECHR, say MPs and peers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strikes Bill likely in breach of ECHR, say MPs and peers

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 12.06am
MPs and peers have urged the Government to 'think again' about its controversial strikes law (Jacob King/PA)
MPs and peers have urged the Government to ‘think again’ about its controversial strikes law (Jacob King/PA)

MPs and peers have urged ministers to think again about a controversial new strikes law, warning the legislation would likely put the UK in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.

A new report by the Joint Committee on Human Rights, made up of peers and MPs, warns Rishi Sunak’s Government that the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill is likely to be incompatible with the ECHR.

The proposals, which moved rapidly through the Commons and are now in the House of Lords, aim to ensure there are minimum working standards during strike days across six sectors, including health and transport.

The plans have been attacked by trade unions, while Labour has promised to repeal the law if it wins power.

The proposed legislation does not set out what the minimum service levels should be, but hands ministers the power to impose minimums through secondary legislation.

In the new report, MPs and peers raise concerns the plan would clash with requirements under Article 11 of the ECHR, which guarantees freedom of association for workers.

The committee, whose report comes as the Bill is debated again in the Lords on March 9, has called on the Government to reconsider the legislation.

In a 45-page consideration of requirements under European human rights law, parliamentarians warn that “without the Government providing specific evidence establishing a pressing social need for minimum service requirements in respect of each of the very broad categories of service set out in the Bill, compliance with the requirements of Article 11 ECHR remains unclear”.

As well as offering alternative proposals, the committee said the penalties that would be imposed on trade unions for failing to comply with the Bill would be “severe”.

Brexit
SNP MP Joanna Cherry is chair of the committee (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It said: “In our view, they may amount to a disproportionate interference with Article 11, particularly in circumstances where the strike does not involve essential services and risks to life and limb.

“The Government should reconsider whether less severe measures, such as loss of pay or suspension from work for employees who fail to comply with work notices, could be effective.”

Committee chair and SNP MP Joanna Cherry said the Bill needs amending to address some of the “deep flaws”.

She added: “Heavy-handed sanctions are compounded by vague rules that would leave striking workers and unions in confusion as to whether they had been met or not.

“The sectors included in the Bill are also ill-defined, risking over-reach into areas only tangentially linked to the maintenance of vital public services. This means the Bill, in our view, is likely to be incompatible with human rights law which provides a right to association and with it, protection for strike action.”

She called on the Government to “think again and come back with legislation that better respects the protections guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights”.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the committee is “just the latest expert body to conclude the Government’s shoddy Bill is not just unworkable but likely unlawful”.

She added: “It’s time for ministers to go back to the drawing board, not plough on with a dog’s dinner of a policy that will do nothing to resolve disputes and instead risks pouring petrol on the fire.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The purpose of this legislation is to protect the lives and livelihoods of the public and ensure they can continue to access vital public services.

“We note this report and will consider it in full, but the Government needs to maintain a reasonable balance between the ability of workers to strike and the rights of the public, who work hard and expect essential services to be there when they need them.”

