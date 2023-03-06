British aid worker ‘privileged’ to help children affected by Turkey-Syria quake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British aid worker ‘privileged’ to help children affected by Turkey-Syria quake

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 12.07am
Joe English with a child in Kahramanmaras Temporary Accommodation Centre after twin earthquakes hit south-east Turkey (Unicef/PA)
Joe English with a child in Kahramanmaras Temporary Accommodation Centre after twin earthquakes hit south-east Turkey (Unicef/PA)

A British aid worker providing relief for children affected by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria one month ago has said he feels “privileged” to be part of the “exhausting” work, but fears for the long-term mental health of young people in the region.

Unicef emergency communication specialist Joe English, who lives in New York but is originally from West London, has been working with children processing the shock of losing their homes after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck areas of Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The 35-year-old arrived in Gaziantep, Turkey after the first earthquake on February 16, and after the second major earthquake on February 21, he went to work in Northern Syria near the city of A’zaz.

Over two-and-a-half million children need humanitarian assistance in Turkey alone according to Unicef, and Mr English said it has been “incredibly difficult” and “exhausting” work but he feels privileged to be helping people whose lives have changed forever.

Children in Kahramanmaras Temporary Accommodation Centre, where Mr English has been working (Unicef/PA)

“It’s always hard being away from friends and family, I know it’s hard for them sometimes when I’m going into these difficult situations,” he told the PA news agency.

“But for me, I can leave, I can get on a plane at the end of this trip and I can go back to London, and many of these families (in Syria and Turkey) cannot; this is their life.

“So as much as it can be exhausting, I feel privileged to see this work and I feel privileged to be a part of this work.”

Unicef workers like Mr English have been providing children with safe drinking water and psychosocial support – encouraging them to play and “be a child again”.

He said the distress caused by the disaster, particularly followed by a second earthquake and subsequent aftershocks, could have long-term impacts on the mental health of children living in the area.

Mr English has been working to help the children with psychological help, through play and support (Unicef/PA)

“These children were already distressed, in shock, many of them just trying to process the experience that they’ve been through, and then they have to go through that same experience – again.

“So we’re doing what we can to reach children with psychosocial support, to give them safe spaces to play, to colour in and be with their friends, just to be a child again.

“So many families just started going back to their homes, to try and start salvaging what they could start rebuilding, repairing.

“This secondary quake, it was just a painful reminder of that experience of that trauma.

“We continue to have thousands and thousands of aftershocks, many of them are relatively minor, but people are waiting, they aren’t convinced that there may not be another big one – and for children seeing that perpetual state of unease and distress, it can have long-term implications for their mental health.”

Mr English said some of his colleagues in Turkey had to sleep in their offices for two weeks after the first earthquake struck.

“It’s impossible for this not to affect you … many of my colleagues have family here, elderly parents, children,” he said.

Unicef said over 2.5 million people need assistance in Turkey alone (Unicef/PA)

Mr English also spoke about the Syrian children who have been experiencing constant traumatic events over recent years as a result of the Syrian civil war which began in 2011.

“The sad reality is that children in north-west Syria, many of their families are already displaced, tents are almost safer than buildings in these kinds of circumstances, these children have spent years living in these tents – it’s been almost 12 long years of conflict,” he said.

“I was speaking to an 11-year-old yesterday, his entire life has been set against this backdrop of conflict and displacement.

“And so you just feel, again, they’re going through this heartbreak, again, they’re going through this trauma and how many more times are they going to have to experience this utter heartbreak before they can begin to rebuild their lives.”

He added that local fundraising efforts in the UK are critical for Unicef to continue its work.

“The funds that are raised by the diaspora, by the Syrian community in the UK, by the Turkish community – it’s incredible,” he said.

“I see where these donations go, and they are providing the basics like they’re providing drinking water to kids, they’re providing sanitation services, blankets to families who’ve got nowhere to go.”

To find out more about Unicef’s work in Turkey and Syria, go to: www.unicef.uk/earthquakenews

