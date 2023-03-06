‘Truth and reconciliation’ report into Sheffield’s trees saga to be published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Truth and reconciliation’ report into Sheffield’s trees saga to be published

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 2.48am
A sign on tree cut down by contractors in Rustlings Road, Sheffield, where three people protesting against a controversial tree felling programme have been arrested after council contractors started cutting down trees with chainsaws before dawn.
A sign on tree cut down by contractors in Rustlings Road, Sheffield, where three people protesting against a controversial tree felling programme have been arrested after council contractors started cutting down trees with chainsaws before dawn.

An independent inquiry into the Sheffield street trees controversy will report on Monday.

Sir Mark Lowcock’s investigation into the sometimes bizarre events surrounding the felling of thousands of trees between 2016 and 2018 has been billed as a “truth and reconciliation” moment for the city.

The felling led to daily confrontations between protesters and contractors in some of the city’s leafiest middle-class suburbs.

Three arrested in protest against tree felling
Sir Nick Clegg visited Rustlings Road in Sheffield after an early morning felling operation he described as more like a well-planned anti-terror raid than a morning of tree maintenance

Police were deployed in vans and a number of people were arrested during the long-running dispute.

The saga included two pensioners being arrested during an early morning raid in scenes described by former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg as more like a well-planned anti-terror operation than a morning of tree maintenance.

There were also allegations from contractors that protesters had poisoned them with cups of tea and a middle-aged woman was arrested in the suburban setting of Rivelin Valley Road for blowing a toy trumpet.

Three arrested in protest against tree felling
Thousands of tree were felled in the leafiest streets of Sheffield between 2016 and 2018

At one point, Sheffield City Council unsuccessfully attempted to have a group of demonstrators jailed for the actions they took.

The controversy was rooted in a 25-year £2.2 billion private finance initiative agreement Sheffield City Council signed with the contractor Amey in 2009.

The contract included a huge programme to resurface thousands of miles of Sheffield’s pothole-ridden road system and, as part of this, Amey was tasked with maintaining roadside trees.

The council announced a wide-ranging independent inquiry into the whole saga and appointed Sir Mark, a former United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, as its chair.

Huntingdon Elm in Sheffield
Protesters stand next to the Huntingdon Elm tree on Chelsea Road in Sheffield, which is said to have survived Dutch Elm Disease

According to Sir Mark’s terms of reference, the aims of his inquiry have been to “support the ongoing recovery in Sheffield from the dispute” and to “help minimise the risk of the dispute re-emerging in future”.

The terms of reference said the inquiry would be guided by the need for “truth and reconciliation” in the city.

Sir Mark has looked at issues including the background and implementation of the Amey contract, the emergence of the opposition and how the council, the contractors and other agencies responded to the protests.

